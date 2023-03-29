Here is every NHL prospect competing in the 2023 Men's Frozen Four

The 2023 Men's Frozen Four is loaded with potential professional hockey prospects with a whopping 41 NHL draft picks between Minnesota, Quinnipiac, Michigan and Boston University combined.
The Golden Gophers (14), Wolverines (12) and Terriers (12) account for 38 of those players.
The New Jersey Devils have four draft picks, three on Michigan alone. The Chicago Blackhawks, Montreal Canadiens, Arizona Coyotes and Philadelphia Flyers each have three. Meanwhile, the St. Louis Blues, Carolina Hurricanes, Toronto Maple Leafs, Tampa Bay Lightning, Detroit Red Wings, Washington Capitals and Buffalo Sabres each have two.
That's not even getting into undrafted players who have put themselves into a position to possibly sign as free agents once their seasons are over, let alone players who could hear their names called in the 2023 NHL Draft.
Here are the NHL prospects (drafted and undrafted) to watch in Tampa, including some insight from their coaches:
Minnesota
- Logan Cooley, freshman center
- 18 years old
- Drafted: 2022 first round (3rd overall) by Arizona
- 2022-23: 57 points (20g, 37a) in 37 games
- 2023 Hobey Baker top-3 finalist
- Minnesota head coach Bob Motzko says: "Logan's skating ability is elite. His skill is elite. That alone sets him apart, but the greatest skill factor in him is his compete level. He is an ornery, tough competitor. ... He continually wants the puck in big moments, and he's not afraid of any moment. And with all that, he doesn't even shave yet. That's what crazy. He's just a young, young fireball that is so fun."
Enter: Logan Cooley— EVERYTHING COLLEGE HOCKEY (@TeamECH) March 25, 2023
LaCombe sends #92 on a breakaway and he makes no mistake. Gophers lead 2-1
🎥: @espn l @NCAAIceHockey pic.twitter.com/9iTed8IdZg
- Jimmy Snuggerud, freshman right wing
- 18 years old
- Drafted: 2022 first round (23rd overall) by St. Louis
- 2022-23: 50 points (21g, 29a) in 38 games
- Motzko says: "I would put Snuggerud in the same categories [as Cooley]."
- Matthew Knies, sophomore left wing
- 20 years old
- Drafted: 2021 second round (57th overall) by Toronto
- 2022-23: 41 points (21g, 20a) in 38 games
- NCAA career: 74 points (36g, 38a) in 71 games
- 2023 Hobey Baker top-3 finalist
WHAT. A. GAME! @Matthew_Knies puts the team on his back for the OT winner 😤 pic.twitter.com/tRTJS7u9eA— EVERYTHING COLLEGE HOCKEY (@TeamECH) October 22, 2022
- Brock Faber, junior defenseman
- 20 years old
- Drafted: 2020 second round (45th overall) by Los Angeles (rights traded to Minnesota)
- 2022-23: 25 points (4g, 21a) in 36 games
- NCAA career: 51 points (7g, 44a) in 95 games
- Jackson LaCombe, senior defenseman
- 22 years old
- Drafted: 2019 second round (39th overall) by Anaheim
- 2022-23: 35 points (9g, 26a) in 35 games
- NCAA career: 99 points (19g, 80a) in 138 games
2023 Men's Frozen Four: Debriefing regionals, and how we got here
- Bryce Brodzinski, senior right wing
- 22 years old
- Drafted: 2019 seventh round (196th overall) by Philadelphia
- 2022-23: 30 points (19g, 11a) in 38 games
- NCAA career: 82 points (46g, 36a) in 144 games
- Rhett Pitlick, sophomore left wing
- 22 years old
- Drafted: 2019 fifth round (131st overall) by Montreal
- 2022-23: 24 points (10g, 14a) in 38 games
- NCAA career: 42 points (15g, 27a) in 68 games
THAT MAN HAS A FAMILY RHETT— Minnesota Men’s Hockey (@GopherHockey) March 19, 2023
YOUR #SCTOP10 NUMBER ONE PLAY OF THE NIGHT @SportsCenter pic.twitter.com/qtXLpAYmG4
- Ryan Chesley, freshman defenseman
- 19 years old
- Drafted: 2022 second round (37th overall) by Washington
- 2022-23: Nine points (2g, 7a) in 34 games
- Ryan Johnson, senior defenseman
- 21 years old
- Drafted: 2019 first round (31st overall) by Buffalo
- 2022-23: 18 points (4g, 14a) in 38 games
- NCAA career: 59 points (9g, 50a) in 141 games
STAY UPDATED: Keep up with the latest results from the DI men's hockey tournament
- Mike Koster, junior defenseman
- 21 years old
- Drafted: 2019 fifth round (146th overall) by Toronto
- 2022-23: 27 points (5g, 22a) in 38 games
- NCAA career: 53 points (11g, 42a) in 105 games
-
- 22 years old
- Drafted: 2019 fourth round (102nd overall) by Buffalo
- 2022-23: 15 points (7g, 8a) in 36 games
- NCAA career: 31 points (14g, 17a) in 73 games
- Connor Kurth, freshman right wing
- 19 years old
- Drafted: 2022 sixth round (192nd overall) by Tampa
- 2022-23: 10 points (7g, 3a) in 36 games
- Brody Lamb, freshman right wing
- 19 years old
- Drafted: 2021 fourth round (104th overall) by the New York Rangers
- 2022-23: Eight points (4g, 4a) in 37 games
- Cal Thomas, freshman defenseman
- 19 years old
- Drafted: 2021 sixth round (171st overall) by Arizona
- 2022-23: Six assists in 38 games
- Luke Mittelstadt, freshman defenseman
- 20 years old
- Eligible for 2023 draft (82nd-ranked North American skater by NHL Central Scouting)
- 2022-23: 18 points (3g, 15a) in 36 games
- Justen Close, senior goaltender
- 24 years old
- Undrafted
- 2022-23: 25-9-1 record; .928 save percentage; 1.99 GAA; six shutouts in 35 games
- NCAA career: 39-14-1 record; .925 save percentage; 2.04 GAA; nine shutouts in 60 games
- 2023 Mike Richter Award semifinalist
- Jaxon Nelson, senior center
- 22 years old
- Undrafted
- 2022-23: 25 points (9g, 16a) in 38 games
- NCAA career: 56 points (22g, 34a) in 128 games
Michigan
- Luke Hughes, sophomore defenseman
- 19 years old
- Drafted: 2021 first round (4th overall) by New Jersey
- 2022-23: 47 points (10g, 37a) in 38 games
- NCAA career: 86 points (27g, 59a) in 79 games
- 2022 Hobey Baker top 10 finalist
- Michigan interim coach Brandon Naurato says: "We all know what he can to with the puck. ... He's always been a good defender. I think he's becoming an elite defender and using his physical attributes, like his skating, to close time and space and close plays as quickly as possible."
HUGHES: Luke Huhges' four goals lead Michigan to wild comeback over Penn State on Jan. 29
HUGHES on a HEATER! Fourth goal tonight.#GoBlue pic.twitter.com/q6QA4qPGe1— Michigan Hockey (@umichhockey) January 29, 2023
- Adam Fantilli, freshman center
- 18 years old
- Eligible for 2023 draft (projected 2nd overall pick (2nd ranked North American skater by NHL Central Scouting)
- 2022-23: 64 points (29g, 35a) in 35 games (leads nation)
- 2023 Hobey Baker top-3 finalist
- Quinnipiac head coach Rand Pecknold says: "He's maybe the best player in college hockey."
No one better. Adam Fantilli for the 2023 @HobeyBakerAward#Fantilli4Hobey pic.twitter.com/D21gUpBtoA— Michigan Hockey (@umichhockey) March 27, 2023
- Rutger McGroarty, freshman left wing
- 18 years old
- Drafted: 2022 first round (14th overall) by Winnipeg
- 2022-23: 38 points (18g, 20a) in 38 games
- Mackie Samoskevich, sophomore right wing/center
- 20 years old
- Drafted: 2021 first round (24th overall) by Florida
- 2022-23: 43 points (20g, 23a) in 38 games
- NCAA career: 72 points (30g, 42a) in 78 games
- Frank Nazar III, freshman center/right wing
- 19 years old
- Drafted: 2022 first round (13th overall) by Chicago
- 2022-23: Seven points (2g, 5a) in 12 games
- Gavin Brindley, freshman right wing
- 18 years old
- Eligible for 2023 draft (potential first round pick; 40th-ranked North American skater by NHL Central Scouting)
- 2022-23: 38 points (12g, 16a) in 40 games
Gavin Brindley with his 12th of the season from TJ Hughes and Dylan Duke!— Michigan Hockey (@umichhockey) March 25, 2023
Catch the game on ESPN2 NOW pic.twitter.com/wOyjSOQ0s1
- Erik Portillo, junior goaltender
- 22 years old
- Drafted: 2019 third round (67th overall) by Buffalo (rights traded to Los Angeles)
- 2022-23: 25-10-2 record; .909 save percentage; 2.97 GAA in 37 games
- NCAA career: 60-21-3 record; .918 save percentage; 2.47 GAA; three shutouts in 86 games
- Seamus Casey, freshman defenseman
- 19 years old
- Drafted: 2022 second round (46th overall) by New Jersey
- 2022-23: 28 points (7g, 21a) in 36 games
- Dylan Duke, sophomore center/left wing
- 20 years old
- Drafted: 2021 fourth round (126th overall) by Tampa Bay
- 2022-23: 32 points (18g, 14a) in 40 games
- NCAA career: 51 points (28g, 23a) in 81 games
- Ethan Edwards, sophomore defenseman
- 20 years old
- Drafted: 2020 fourth round (120th overall) by New Jersey
- 2022-23: 14 points (4g, 10a) in 36 games
- NCAA career: 25 points (7g, 18a) in 72 games
SCOREBOARD: Click or tap here for the latest scores around Division I men's hockey
- Jackson Hallum, freshman left wing
- 20 years old
- Drafted: 2020 third round (91st overall) by Vegas
- 2022-23: 17 points (6g, 11a) in 38 games
- Jacob Truscott, junior defenseman
- 20 years old
- Drafted: 2020 fifth round (144th overall) by Vancouver
- 2022-23: 16 points (4g, 12a) in 23 games
- NCAA career: 38 points (7g, 31a) in 89 games
- Eric Ciccolini, senior right wing
- 22 years old
- Drafted: 2019 seventh round (205th overall) by the New York Rangers
- 2022-23: 11 points (7g, 4a) in 30 games
- NCAA career: 34 points (15g, 19a) in 84 games
- Kienan Draper, freshman right wing
- 21 years old
- Drafted: 2020 seventh round (187th overall) by Detroit
- 2022-23: One goal in 28 games
- T.J. Hughes, freshman center
- 21 years old
- Undrafted
- 2022-23: 36 points (13g, 23a) in 38 games
Click or tap here to see the interactive bracket ➡️
Click or tap here to see the full bracket .PDF ➡️
Boston University
- Lane Hutson, freshman defenseman
- 19 years old
- Drafted in the 2022 second round (62nd overall) by Montreal
- 48 points (15 g, 33) in 48 games
- 2023 Hobey Baker top 10 finalist
- BU head coach Jay Pandolfo says: "He's having one of the best freshman seasons ever for a defenseman. The one thing that stands out every day is his competitiveness. Not just offensively, I think we all see that, but how hard he competes defensively and how he's grown his game defensively."
Only one @HobeyBakerAward finalist can do #LaneHutsonThings™️https://t.co/uOXGdBmNLU pic.twitter.com/8Pdm2lsoVF— BU Men's Hockey (@TerrierHockey) March 22, 2023
- Drew Commesso, junior goaltender
- 20 years old
- Drafted: 2020 second round (46th overall) by Chicago
- 2022-23: 24-7-0 record; .914 save percentage; 2.14 GAA; two shutouts in 33 games
- NCAA career: 43-21-4 record; .914 save percentage; 2.55 GAA; three shutouts in 72 games
- Pandolfo says: "The last month, he's been excellent. I think it's about that consistency. He seems very confident. He has a bit of swagger to his game. I think goaltenders need that. ... He's shown that, and we're happy the way he's playing right now. ... Really proud of how he's built his game over the year."
- Ryan Greene, freshman center
- 19 years old
- Drafted: 2022 second round (57th overall) by Chicago
- 2022-23: 31 points (9g, 22a) in 37 games
- Domenick Fensore, senior defenseman
- 21 years old
- Drafted: 2019 third round (90th overall) by Carolina
- 2022-23: 29 points (9g, 20a) in 36 games this season
- NCAA career: 84 points (19g, 65a) in 121 career games
- Devin Kaplan, freshman right wing
- 19 years old
- Drafted: 2022 third round (69th overall) by Philadelphia
- 2022-23: 23 points (10g, 13a) in 39 games
- Ty Gallagher, sophomore defense
- 20 years old
- Drafted: 2021 seventh round (217th overall) by Boston
- 2022-23; 21 points (3g, 18a) in 39 games this season
- NCAA career: 37 points (8g, 29a) in 73 career games
- Luke Tuch, junior left wing
- 21 years old
- Drafted: 2020 second round (47th overall) by Montreal
- 2022-23: 20 points (9g, 11a) in 39 games
- NCAA career: 41 points (21g, 20a) in 81 games
- Jay O'Brien, senior center
- 23 years old
- Drafted: 2018 first round (19th overall) by Philadelphia
- 2022-23: 31 points (7g, 24a) in 38 games
- NCAA career: 74 points (27g, 47a) in 103 games (Providence/BU)
CHAMPIONS: How Denver won in 2022
- Case McCarthy, senior defenseman (injured)
- 22 years old
- Drafted: 2019 fourth round (118th overall) by New Jersey
- 2022-23: 15 points (3g, 12a) in 35 games
- NCAA career: 43 points (11g, 32a) in 105 games
- Cade Webber, junior defenseman
- 22 years old
- Drafted: 2019 fourth round (99th overall) by Carolina
- 2022-23: Six points (1g, 5a) in 39 games
- NCAA career: 10 points (1g, 9a) in 84 games
- Dylan Peterson, junior right wing/center
- 21 years old
- Drafted: 2020 third round (86th overall) by St. Louis
- 2022-23: 18 points (5g, 13a) in 38 games
- NCAA career: 40 points (18g, 22a) in 83 games
- Ethan Phillips, senior right wing/center
- 21 years old
- Drafted: 2019 fourth round (97th overall) by Detroit
- 2022-23: 11 points (4g, 7a) in 28 games
- NCAA career: 38 points (12g, 26a) in 88 games
- Wilmer Skoog, senior center
- 23 years old
- Undrafted
- 2022-23: 31 points (16g, 15a) in 37 games
- NCAA career: 76 points (40g, 36a) in 103 games
- Pandolfo says: "Skoog got off to a little bit of a slow start because he had an injury in the summer. Once he started feeling healthy and getting his legs under him, he's had a tremendous second half."
Lacrosse season starts early! @TerrierHockey makes its submission for #HEPlaysOfTheYear early with ANOTHER Skoog lacrosse goal! pic.twitter.com/gxvk5jPNph— Hockey East (@hockey_east) November 12, 2022
- Matt Brown, senior left wing
- 23 years old
- Undrafted
- 2022-23: 46 points (16g, 30a) in 38 games
- NCAA career: 100 points (37g, 63a) in 114 games (UMass Lowell/BU)
- Pandolfo says: "He's arguably been our best forward all season long. Credit to him."
Matt Brown (FA) hammers the one-timer home to give Boston University a 3-0 lead over Western Michigan.— EP Rinkside (@EPRinkside) March 23, 2023
Ethan Phillips (#LGRW) the lone assist on the play.#NCAATournament pic.twitter.com/N6ZsHNEiqn
- Quinn Hutson, freshman right wing
- 21 years old
- Undrafted
- 2022-23: 28 points (15g, 13a) in 38 games
FROZEN FOUR: Here's everything you need to know ahead of this year's Men's Frozen Four
Quinnipiac
- Skyler Brind'Amour, senior center
- 23 years old
- Drafted: 2017 sixth round (177th overall) by Edmonton
- 2022-23: 32 points (14g, 18a) in 39 games
- NCAA career: 76 points (23g, 53a) in 143 games
- Samuel Lipkin, freshman left wing/center
- 20 years old
- Drafted: 2021 seventh round (223rd overall) by Arizona
- 2022-23: 39 points (13g, 26a) in 37 games
- Collin Graf, sophomore right wing/center
- 20 years old
- Undrafted
- 2022-23: 56 points (20g, 36a) in 39 games
- NCAA career: 78 points (31g, 47a) in 76 games (Union/Quinnipiac)
- 2023 Hobey Baker top 10 finalist
- Pecknold says: "He's definitely popped this year. ... He's worked on his skating. I think the biggest thing that Collin has done this year is work on his defensive side of the game. ... When you do that and you hunt pucks better, you get to play more offense. He has a lot of confidence right now. He's one of the best players in the country, and we feel really fortunate to have him."
MHOK: 🚨GOAL🚨— Quinnipiac Bobcats Sports Network (@QBSN) January 8, 2023
Quinnipiac strikes first as Collin Graf takes it around the goalie to give the Bobcats a 1-0 lead.
Listen LIVE at: https://t.co/8jZxQoUTAP#ECACHockey pic.twitter.com/IoMGMeUkC3
- Zach Metsa, graduate defenseman
- 24 years old
- Undrafted
- 2022-23: 33 points (8g, 25a) in 38 games
- NCAA career: 117 points (30g, 87a) in 175 games
- Ethan De Jong, graduate right wing
- 23 years old
- Undrafted
- 2022-23: 39 points (18g, 21a) in 39 games
- NCAA career: 143 points (60g, 83a) in 182 games
- Yaniv Perets, sophomore goaltender
- 23 years old
- Undrafted
- 2022-23: 32-4-3 record; .932 save percentage; 1.46 GAA; 10 shutouts in 39 games
- NCAA career: 54-9-5 record; .936 save percentage; 1.32 GAA; 21 shutouts in 72 games
- 2022 and 2023 Hobey Baker top 10 finalist
- 2022 and 2023 Mike Richter Award top 3 finalist
- Pecknold says: "I don't understand why he's underrated. I hear that a lot. His record is ridiculous over the last few years. ... He's just outstanding. He's committed to his craft. ... I think he has elite goalie IQ. That's probably the thing he does the best. He really reads the play well and understands where the scoring chances are going to come from."
MHOK: Yaniv Perets big breakaway stop.— Quinnipiac Bobcats Sports Network (@QBSN) November 20, 2022
Tune in live at https://t.co/8jZxQoUlLh#ECACHockey pic.twitter.com/NektzTvjuu
- Jacob Quillan, sophomore center
- 21 years old
- Undrafted
- 2022-23: 34 points (16g, 18a) in 39 games
- NCAA career: 43 points (18g, 25a) in 75 games
- Chase Clark, freshman goaltender
- 20 years old
- Drafted: 2021 sixth round (183rd overall) by Washington
- 2022-23: Eight appearances; .840 save percentage; 3.06 GAA