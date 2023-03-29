Here is every NHL prospect competing in the 2023 Men's Frozen Four

All 16 goals in the men's ice hockey regional finals

The 2023 Men's Frozen Four is loaded with potential professional hockey prospects with a whopping 41 NHL draft picks between Minnesota, Quinnipiac, Michigan and Boston University combined.

The Golden Gophers (14), Wolverines (12) and Terriers (12) account for 38 of those players.

The New Jersey Devils have four draft picks, three on Michigan alone. The Chicago Blackhawks, Montreal Canadiens, Arizona Coyotes and Philadelphia Flyers each have three. Meanwhile, the St. Louis Blues, Carolina Hurricanes, Toronto Maple Leafs, Tampa Bay Lightning, Detroit Red Wings, Washington Capitals and Buffalo Sabres each have two.

That's not even getting into undrafted players who have put themselves into a position to possibly sign as free agents once their seasons are over, let alone players who could hear their names called in the 2023 NHL Draft.

Here are the NHL prospects (drafted and undrafted) to watch in Tampa, including some insight from their coaches:

Minnesota

Logan Cooley, freshman center 18 years old Drafted: 2022 first round (3rd overall) by Arizona 2022-23: 57 points (20g, 37a) in 37 games 2023 Hobey Baker top-3 finalist Minnesota head coach Bob Motzko says: "Logan's skating ability is elite. His skill is elite. That alone sets him apart, but the greatest skill factor in him is his compete level. He is an ornery, tough competitor. ... He continually wants the puck in big moments, and he's not afraid of any moment. And with all that, he doesn't even shave yet. That's what crazy. He's just a young, young fireball that is so fun."



Enter: Logan Cooley



LaCombe sends #92 on a breakaway and he makes no mistake. Gophers lead 2-1



Jimmy Snuggerud, freshman right wing 18 years old Drafted: 2022 first round (23rd overall) by St. Louis 2022-23: 50 points (21g, 29a) in 38 games Motzko says: "I would put Snuggerud in the same categories [as Cooley]."

Matthew Knies, sophomore left wing 20 years old Drafted: 2021 second round (57th overall) by Toronto 2022-23: 41 points (21g, 20a) in 38 games NCAA career: 74 points (36g, 38a) in 71 games 2023 Hobey Baker top-3 finalist



Brock Faber, junior defenseman 20 years old Drafted: 2020 second round (45th overall) by Los Angeles (rights traded to Minnesota) 2022-23: 25 points (4g, 21a) in 36 games NCAA career: 51 points (7g, 44a) in 95 games

Jackson LaCombe, senior defenseman 22 years old Drafted: 2019 second round (39th overall) by Anaheim 2022-23: 35 points (9g, 26a) in 35 games NCAA career: 99 points (19g, 80a) in 138 games



Bryce Brodzinski, senior right wing 22 years old Drafted: 2019 seventh round (196th overall) by Philadelphia 2022-23: 30 points (19g, 11a) in 38 games NCAA career: 82 points (46g, 36a) in 144 games

Rhett Pitlick, sophomore left wing 22 years old Drafted: 2019 fifth round (131st overall) by Montreal 2022-23: 24 points (10g, 14a) in 38 games NCAA career: 42 points (15g, 27a) in 68 games



THAT MAN HAS A FAMILY RHETT



Ryan Chesley, freshman defenseman 19 years old Drafted: 2022 second round (37th overall) by Washington 2022-23: Nine points (2g, 7a) in 34 games

Ryan Johnson, senior defenseman 21 years old Drafted: 2019 first round (31st overall) by Buffalo 2022-23: 18 points (4g, 14a) in 38 games NCAA career: 59 points (9g, 50a) in 141 games



Mike Koster, junior defenseman 21 years old Drafted: 2019 fifth round (146th overall) by Toronto 2022-23: 27 points (5g, 22a) in 38 games NCAA career: 53 points (11g, 42a) in 105 games

Aaron Huglen, sophomore center/right wing 22 years old Drafted: 2019 fourth round (102nd overall) by Buffalo 2022-23: 15 points (7g, 8a) in 36 games NCAA career: 31 points (14g, 17a) in 73 games

Connor Kurth, freshman right wing 19 years old Drafted: 2022 sixth round (192nd overall) by Tampa 2022-23: 10 points (7g, 3a) in 36 games

Brody Lamb, freshman right wing 19 years old Drafted: 2021 fourth round (104th overall) by the New York Rangers 2022-23: Eight points (4g, 4a) in 37 games

Cal Thomas, freshman defenseman 19 years old Drafted: 2021 sixth round (171st overall) by Arizona 2022-23: Six assists in 38 games

Luke Mittelstadt, freshman defenseman 20 years old Eligible for 2023 draft (82nd-ranked North American skater by NHL Central Scouting) 2022-23: 18 points (3g, 15a) in 36 games

Justen Close, senior goaltender 24 years old Undrafted 2022-23: 25-9-1 record; .928 save percentage; 1.99 GAA; six shutouts in 35 games NCAA career: 39-14-1 record; .925 save percentage; 2.04 GAA; nine shutouts in 60 games 2023 Mike Richter Award semifinalist

Jaxon Nelson, senior center 22 years old Undrafted 2022-23: 25 points (9g, 16a) in 38 games NCAA career: 56 points (22g, 34a) in 128 games



Michigan

Luke Hughes, sophomore defenseman 19 years old Drafted: 2021 first round (4th overall) by New Jersey 2022-23: 47 points (10g, 37a) in 38 games NCAA career: 86 points (27g, 59a) in 79 games 2022 Hobey Baker top 10 finalist Michigan interim coach Brandon Naurato says: "We all know what he can to with the puck. ... He's always been a good defender. I think he's becoming an elite defender and using his physical attributes, like his skating, to close time and space and close plays as quickly as possible."



Adam Fantilli, freshman center 18 years old Eligible for 2023 draft (projected 2nd overall pick (2nd ranked North American skater by NHL Central Scouting) 2022-23: 64 points (29g, 35a) in 35 games (leads nation) 2023 Hobey Baker top-3 finalist Quinnipiac head coach Rand Pecknold says: "He's maybe the best player in college hockey."



Rutger McGroarty, freshman left wing 18 years old Drafted: 2022 first round (14th overall) by Winnipeg 2022-23: 38 points (18g, 20a) in 38 games

Mackie Samoskevich, sophomore right wing/center 20 years old Drafted: 2021 first round (24th overall) by Florida 2022-23: 43 points (20g, 23a) in 38 games NCAA career: 72 points (30g, 42a) in 78 games

Frank Nazar III, freshman center/right wing 19 years old Drafted: 2022 first round (13th overall) by Chicago 2022-23: Seven points (2g, 5a) in 12 games

Gavin Brindley, freshman right wing 18 years old Eligible for 2023 draft (potential first round pick; 40th-ranked North American skater by NHL Central Scouting) 2022-23: 38 points (12g, 16a) in 40 games



Gavin Brindley with his 12th of the season from TJ Hughes and Dylan Duke!



Erik Portillo, junior goaltender 22 years old Drafted: 2019 third round (67th overall) by Buffalo (rights traded to Los Angeles) 2022-23: 25-10-2 record; .909 save percentage; 2.97 GAA in 37 games NCAA career: 60-21-3 record; .918 save percentage; 2.47 GAA; three shutouts in 86 games

Seamus Casey, freshman defenseman 19 years old Drafted: 2022 second round (46th overall) by New Jersey 2022-23: 28 points (7g, 21a) in 36 games

Dylan Duke, sophomore center/left wing 20 years old Drafted: 2021 fourth round (126th overall) by Tampa Bay 2022-23: 32 points (18g, 14a) in 40 games NCAA career: 51 points (28g, 23a) in 81 games

Ethan Edwards, sophomore defenseman 20 years old Drafted: 2020 fourth round (120th overall) by New Jersey 2022-23: 14 points (4g, 10a) in 36 games NCAA career: 25 points (7g, 18a) in 72 games



Jackson Hallum, freshman left wing 20 years old Drafted: 2020 third round (91st overall) by Vegas 2022-23: 17 points (6g, 11a) in 38 games

Jacob Truscott, junior defenseman 20 years old Drafted: 2020 fifth round (144th overall) by Vancouver 2022-23: 16 points (4g, 12a) in 23 games NCAA career: 38 points (7g, 31a) in 89 games

Eric Ciccolini, senior right wing 22 years old Drafted: 2019 seventh round (205th overall) by the New York Rangers 2022-23: 11 points (7g, 4a) in 30 games NCAA career: 34 points (15g, 19a) in 84 games

Kienan Draper, freshman right wing 21 years old Drafted: 2020 seventh round (187th overall) by Detroit 2022-23: One goal in 28 games

T.J. Hughes, freshman center 21 years old Undrafted 2022-23: 36 points (13g, 23a) in 38 games



Boston University

Lane Hutson, freshman defenseman 19 years old Drafted in the 2022 second round (62nd overall) by Montreal 48 points (15 g, 33) in 48 games 2023 Hobey Baker top 10 finalist BU head coach Jay Pandolfo says: "He's having one of the best freshman seasons ever for a defenseman. The one thing that stands out every day is his competitiveness. Not just offensively, I think we all see that, but how hard he competes defensively and how he's grown his game defensively."



Drew Commesso, junior goaltender 20 years old Drafted: 2020 second round (46th overall) by Chicago 2022-23: 24-7-0 record; .914 save percentage; 2.14 GAA; two shutouts in 33 games NCAA career: 43-21-4 record; .914 save percentage; 2.55 GAA; three shutouts in 72 games Pandolfo says: "The last month, he's been excellent. I think it's about that consistency. He seems very confident. He has a bit of swagger to his game. I think goaltenders need that. ... He's shown that, and we're happy the way he's playing right now. ... Really proud of how he's built his game over the year."

Ryan Greene, freshman center 19 years old Drafted: 2022 second round (57th overall) by Chicago 2022-23: 31 points (9g, 22a) in 37 games

Domenick Fensore, senior defenseman 21 years old Drafted: 2019 third round (90th overall) by Carolina 2022-23: 29 points (9g, 20a) in 36 games this season NCAA career: 84 points (19g, 65a) in 121 career games

Devin Kaplan, freshman right wing 19 years old Drafted: 2022 third round (69th overall) by Philadelphia 2022-23: 23 points (10g, 13a) in 39 games

Ty Gallagher, sophomore defense 20 years old Drafted: 2021 seventh round (217th overall) by Boston 2022-23; 21 points (3g, 18a) in 39 games this season NCAA career: 37 points (8g, 29a) in 73 career games

Luke Tuch, junior left wing 21 years old Drafted: 2020 second round (47th overall) by Montreal 2022-23: 20 points (9g, 11a) in 39 games NCAA career: 41 points (21g, 20a) in 81 games

Jay O'Brien, senior center 23 years old Drafted: 2018 first round (19th overall) by Philadelphia 2022-23: 31 points (7g, 24a) in 38 games NCAA career: 74 points (27g, 47a) in 103 games (Providence/BU)



Case McCarthy, senior defenseman (injured) 22 years old Drafted: 2019 fourth round (118th overall) by New Jersey 2022-23: 15 points (3g, 12a) in 35 games NCAA career: 43 points (11g, 32a) in 105 games

Cade Webber, junior defenseman 22 years old Drafted: 2019 fourth round (99th overall) by Carolina 2022-23: Six points (1g, 5a) in 39 games NCAA career: 10 points (1g, 9a) in 84 games

Dylan Peterson, junior right wing/center 21 years old Drafted: 2020 third round (86th overall) by St. Louis 2022-23: 18 points (5g, 13a) in 38 games NCAA career: 40 points (18g, 22a) in 83 games

Ethan Phillips, senior right wing/center 21 years old Drafted: 2019 fourth round (97th overall) by Detroit 2022-23: 11 points (4g, 7a) in 28 games NCAA career: 38 points (12g, 26a) in 88 games



Wilmer Skoog, senior center 23 years old Undrafted 2022-23: 31 points (16g, 15a) in 37 games NCAA career: 76 points (40g, 36a) in 103 games Pandolfo says: "Skoog got off to a little bit of a slow start because he had an injury in the summer. Once he started feeling healthy and getting his legs under him, he's had a tremendous second half."



Matt Brown, senior left wing 23 years old Undrafted 2022-23: 46 points (16g, 30a) in 38 games NCAA career: 100 points (37g, 63a) in 114 games (UMass Lowell/BU) Pandolfo says: "He's arguably been our best forward all season long. Credit to him."



Matt Brown (FA) hammers the one-timer home to give Boston University a 3-0 lead over Western Michigan.



Quinn Hutson, freshman right wing 21 years old Undrafted 2022-23: 28 points (15g, 13a) in 38 games



Quinnipiac

Skyler Brind'Amour, senior center 23 years old Drafted: 2017 sixth round (177th overall) by Edmonton 2022-23: 32 points (14g, 18a) in 39 games NCAA career: 76 points (23g, 53a) in 143 games

Samuel Lipkin, freshman left wing/center 20 years old Drafted: 2021 seventh round (223rd overall) by Arizona 2022-23: 39 points (13g, 26a) in 37 games

Collin Graf, sophomore right wing/center 20 years old Undrafted 2022-23: 56 points (20g, 36a) in 39 games NCAA career: 78 points (31g, 47a) in 76 games (Union/Quinnipiac) 2023 Hobey Baker top 10 finalist Pecknold says: "He's definitely popped this year. ... He's worked on his skating. I think the biggest thing that Collin has done this year is work on his defensive side of the game. ... When you do that and you hunt pucks better, you get to play more offense. He has a lot of confidence right now. He's one of the best players in the country, and we feel really fortunate to have him."



MHOK: 🚨GOAL🚨



Quinnipiac strikes first as Collin Graf takes it around the goalie to give the Bobcats a 1-0 lead.



Zach Metsa, graduate defenseman 24 years old Undrafted 2022-23: 33 points (8g, 25a) in 38 games NCAA career: 117 points (30g, 87a) in 175 games

Ethan De Jong, graduate right wing 23 years old Undrafted 2022-23: 39 points (18g, 21a) in 39 games NCAA career: 143 points (60g, 83a) in 182 games

Yaniv Perets, sophomore goaltender 23 years old Undrafted 2022-23: 32-4-3 record; .932 save percentage; 1.46 GAA; 10 shutouts in 39 games NCAA career: 54-9-5 record; .936 save percentage; 1.32 GAA; 21 shutouts in 72 games 2022 and 2023 Hobey Baker top 10 finalist 2022 and 2023 Mike Richter Award top 3 finalist Pecknold says: "I don't understand why he's underrated. I hear that a lot. His record is ridiculous over the last few years. ... He's just outstanding. He's committed to his craft. ... I think he has elite goalie IQ. That's probably the thing he does the best. He really reads the play well and understands where the scoring chances are going to come from."



MHOK: Yaniv Perets big breakaway stop.



