Wild men's ice hockey opening weekend shakes up new Power 5 rankings

With a pair of NCAA Digital Jordan Menard's preseason top-5 squads losing on the opening weekend, the door has opened for immediate chaos and mass movement at the top of men's college hockey.

Here's a look at Menard's current top-5 after a thrilling opening week of ice hockey, featuring three brand-new squads:

Jordan Menard shares her top five Men's Ice Hockey teams after a weekend full of excitement 👀#NCAAHockey pic.twitter.com/Hp81hNIChv — NCAA Ice Hockey (@NCAAIceHockey) October 9, 2023

No. 5 Michigan State (Preseason: NR)

With in-state rivals Michigan falling out of Menard’s top 5 after splitting a season-opening home series with No. 18 Providence, the Spartans have swooped in to take their place after comfortably dispatching Lake Superior State. Michigan State appeared to be in for a dogfight against the Lakers, with the traveling Minnesotans notching a pair of second-period goals to narrow their deficit to just one. However, Red Savage, who would go on to have an excellent weekend for Sparty, notched an early third-period goal to double MSU’s advantage and then assisted Viktor Hurtig’s insurance goal to cap a 5-2 victory.

Savage continued to terrorize the Lake Superior State defensemen, adding on another second-period goal to restore Michigan State’s lead and helping guide the Spartans to a comfortable 4-2 win. Michigan State will test its top-5 meddle on the road for the first time this week, heading out to Colorado Springs for a two-game series against Air Force on Thursday and Friday.

No. 4 Denver (Preseason: NR)

The Pioneers made the most of their expedition to the Frontier (State), also making a debut in Menard’s rankings this season after a pair of dominant wins over an Alaska-Fairbanks team receiving votes in the USCHO poll. Kent Anderson started the season flying around the ice Friday, scoring two early goals, and handed the mantle over to Jack Devine midway through the second period, who managed to notch a pair of goals himself as Denver dominated Alaska 7-3.

Devine’s divine form continued into the return leg Saturday afternoon, notching another brace as the Pioneers once again dominated 5-2. Denver will enjoy the weekend off to recover from their Alaskan excursion before making another trans-continental trip to play Providence on Oct. 20.

No. 3 Boston College (Preseason: 5)

Boston College surely had the most impressive opening weekend in men’s college hockey, knocking off defending-champions Quinnipiac in a road overtime win and booting the Bobcats from Menard’s top 5 entirely. With an 0-4 all-time record against their regional rivals, BC’s bid for their first-ever win over Quinnipiac looked destined for a devastating ending — after clinging to a narrow 1-0 lead against QU for over 36 minutes, the Bobcats found an equalizer just six minutes before the final buzzer to force an extra period.

However, the Eagles rebounded admirably and saw Cutter Gauthier fire home an overtime winner just five seconds before the end of the first period of OT. BC returns back home this weekend, hosting Long Island for a single game on Friday.

No. 2 Minnesota (Preseason: 4)

The Gophers avoided the opportunity to take an early-season loss like many of their blue-blooded brethren, instead besting Bemidji State 5-2 in an exhibition match. Minnesota will open its regular-season campaign in the spotlight, battling Twin Cities rival St. Thomas in a neutral-site match at the Wild’s Xcel Energy Arena on Friday.

No. 1 Boston University (Preseason: 1)

The Terriers hold on to Menard’s top spot, but just barely after needing overtime to see through a tricky road bout against unranked Bentley. BU looked to be in control early, with Case McCarthy and Macklin Celebrini pushing the Terriers 2-0 in front, but a 10-minute, two-goal tear for Bentley saw Boston staring down overtime. Fortunately, Celebrini turned distributor in the extra period, setting up Lane Hutson for an OT winner, settling the collective nerves around Fenway.

BU will stay on the road against a regional rival, heading to play New Hampshire Friday before heading back to Boston for an exhibition against the Team USA Under-18 squad Saturday.