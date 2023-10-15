Minnesota men's ice hockey continues its surge in this week's latest Power 5 rankings

It was a wild week in men's college ice hockey, and this week's rankings reflect that as two new teams enter with last week's top team falling out. Below are Jordan Menard's latest Power 5 rankings. Here's what you need to know.

5. Quinnipiac (Prev. NR)

The Bobcats notched two wins over AIC over the weekend as Jacob Quillian scored the game-winner on Friday with Collin Graf posting five points in Saturday's 8-0 win.

4. North Dakota (Prev. NR)

The Fighting Hawks earned a pair of wins over the weekend over Army and Wisconsin. Jackson Blake notched two goals on Friday.

3. Denver (Prev. 4)

Denver took advantage of a rest week last week. The Pioneers will be back in action this week as they travel to the East Coast and will face off against Providence and Boston College in a top-five showdown.

2. Boston College (Prev. 3)

BC had four different goal scorers in its 4-2 win over Long Island, which were all unanswered. The Eagles will face RPI on Friday and then Denver on Saturday this upcoming week.

1. Minnesota (Prev. 2)

The Golden Gophers earned two wins over St. Thomas to kick off their season. Jimmy Snuggerud earned five points with four goals over the weekend including Friday’s game winner.