TRENDING 📈

🔮 FCS Award winner predictions

🏐 Top freshmen so far

🏀 Impactful transfers this men's season

🤼‍♀️ Women's wrestling one step closer to champ status
icehockey-men-d1 flag

Jordan Menard | NCAA.com | October 16, 2023

Minnesota men's ice hockey continues its surge in this week's latest Power 5 rankings

North Dakota enters men's hockey Week 2 Power 5 rankings

It was a wild week in men's college ice hockey, and this week's rankings reflect that as two new teams enter with last week's top team falling out. Below are Jordan Menard's latest Power 5 rankings. Here's what you need to know. 

5. Quinnipiac (Prev. NR)

The Bobcats notched two wins over AIC over the weekend as Jacob Quillian scored the game-winner on Friday with Collin Graf posting five points in Saturday's 8-0 win.

4. North Dakota (Prev. NR)

The Fighting Hawks earned a pair of wins over the weekend over Army and Wisconsin. Jackson Blake notched two goals on Friday.

3. Denver (Prev. 4)

Denver took advantage of a rest week last week. The Pioneers will be back in action this week as they travel to the East Coast and will face off against Providence and Boston College in a top-five showdown.

2. Boston College (Prev. 3)

BC had four different goal scorers in its 4-2 win over Long Island, which were all unanswered. The Eagles will face RPI on Friday and then Denver on Saturday this upcoming week. 

1. Minnesota (Prev. 2)

The Golden Gophers earned two wins over St. Thomas to kick off their season. Jimmy Snuggerud earned five points with four goals over the weekend including Friday’s game winner.

Wild men's ice hockey opening weekend shakes up new Power 5 rankings

A chaotic opening week to men's college hockey sees three new teams enter Jordan Menard's Power 5 rankings. Click here to see how Menard made sense of all the madness.
READ MORE

Boston University leads preseason Power 5 men's hockey rankings

Ahead of the kickoff of the 2023 men's ice hockey season in three weeks, here are Jordan Menard's preseason Power 5.
READ MORE

Quinnipiac men's hockey wins first-ever national championship in overtime thriller over Minnesota

For the first time in program history, Quinnipiac has reached the summit of college hockey, defeating Minnesota 3-2 in overtime to win the 2023 NCAA Division I men’s hockey national championship.
READ MORE

Latest DI Hockey News

Subscribe To Email Updates

Enter your information to receive emails about offers, promotions from NCAA.com and our partners