TRENDING 📈

😤 Caitlin Clark leads Iowa WBB over Virginia Tech

🏐 No. 4 Stanford downs No. 6 Oregon

DI women's soccer first round

🏃‍♀️ DI XC regionals schedule
icehockey-men-d1 flag

Jordan Menard | NCAA.com | October 23, 2023

Denver, North Dakota men's hockey move up in the latest Power 5 rankings

Denver, North Dakota men's hockey move up in latest Power 5

 Teams took the ice for another exciting week of men's ice hockey. Here are Jordan Menard's latest rankings ahead of Week 4: 

5. Quinnipiac (Previous: 5)

Quinnipiac Athletics Quinnipiac men's ice hockey

The Bobcats collided with UNH over the weekend and were able to rally with four unanswered goals in the third period to grab a 5-2 win on Friday, and lost a close game on Saturday against the Wildcats, 5-4.

4. Boston College (2)

With a 6-1 win over RPI Friday and a tough 4-3 loss to second-ranked Denver, where Will Smith notched a pair of goals, the Eagles will face Michigan State this weekend.

3. North Dakota (4)

North Dakota men's ice hockey

The Fighting Hawks faced off against top-ranked Minnesota this weekend and earned a split. Goaltender Ludvig Persson was a force between the pipes with 21 saves in Saturday's 2-1 win over the Golden Gophers.

2. Denver (3)

Denver Athletics Denver men's hockey

The Pioneers were able to steal a win over No. 3 Boston College. Jack Devine served as a major playmaker with three assists on the weekend.

1. Minnesota (1)

Taking a sizeable 4-0 win over their rivals in North Dakota on Friday, the Golden Gophers retain their top spot in the power rankings. Jaxon Nelson and Jimmy Snuggerud both scored and had an assist over the weekend. Minnesota looks ahead to hosting Wisconsin next.

Wisconsin headlines and Providence enters new Power 5 rankings

With six-straight wins over ranked opponents, Wisconsin leads this week's Power 5 rankings. Providence enters this week's rankings after a big series sweep against New Hampshire.
READ MORE

North Dakota's surge continues in new men's hockey Power 5 rankings

A chaotic weekend in men's hockey inflicted massive movement in this week's Power 5 rankings.
READ MORE

Minnesota men's ice hockey continues its surge in this week's latest Power 5 rankings

The Golden Gophers continue their hot start to the season, as they now sit atop Jordan Menard's latest Power 5 rankings.
READ MORE

Latest DI Hockey News

Subscribe To Email Updates

Enter your information to receive emails about offers, promotions from NCAA.com and our partners