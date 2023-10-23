Denver, North Dakota men's hockey move up in the latest Power 5 rankings

Teams took the ice for another exciting week of men's ice hockey. Here are Jordan Menard's latest rankings ahead of Week 4:

5. Quinnipiac (Previous: 5)

Quinnipiac Athletics

The Bobcats collided with UNH over the weekend and were able to rally with four unanswered goals in the third period to grab a 5-2 win on Friday, and lost a close game on Saturday against the Wildcats, 5-4.

4. Boston College (2)

Moment to remember 🦅 pic.twitter.com/cyCXUsaMSS — BC Men's Hockey (@BC_MHockey) October 21, 2023

With a 6-1 win over RPI Friday and a tough 4-3 loss to second-ranked Denver, where Will Smith notched a pair of goals, the Eagles will face Michigan State this weekend.

3. North Dakota (4)

The Fighting Hawks faced off against top-ranked Minnesota this weekend and earned a split. Goaltender Ludvig Persson was a force between the pipes with 21 saves in Saturday's 2-1 win over the Golden Gophers.

2. Denver (3)

Denver Athletics

The Pioneers were able to steal a win over No. 3 Boston College. Jack Devine served as a major playmaker with three assists on the weekend.

1. Minnesota (1)

Taking a sizeable 4-0 win over their rivals in North Dakota on Friday, the Golden Gophers retain their top spot in the power rankings. Jaxon Nelson and Jimmy Snuggerud both scored and had an assist over the weekend. Minnesota looks ahead to hosting Wisconsin next.