North Dakota's surge continues in new men's hockey Power 5 rankings

It was a chaotic weekend in men's hockey, with former No. 1 Minnesota falling all the way off the list and a new top dog being crowned.

Here's a look at Menard's latest Power 5 rankings:

1. North Dakota (Previous: 3)

The catalyst for Minnesota's recent downturn, UND managed to brush off a 4-0 Oct. 20 beatdown against UM and surged out to a 2-0 lead the following afternoon. North Dakota braved a late rally and secured a well-earned 2-1 victory, outshooting the Gophers 34-22 and handing them their first loss on the season.

North Dakota Athletics

North Dakota remained hot against the North Star State as two goals from Jackson Blake, including an inch-perfect wrist shot that nestled just under the crossbar, powered his squad to a resounding 6-2 victory over Minnesota State this past Friday. The Fighting Hawks pulled back a late draw the next day, ultimately losing in a shootout, but their lofty 4-1-1 record allowed them to claim top spot.

2. Boston College (Previous: 4)

Boston College enjoyed likely the most impressive weekend among the top five, sweeping No. 6 Michigan State back out west with a pair of 6-4 and 5-1 victories. Cutter Gauthier fueled the high-powered Eagle offense all weekend, leading the way with three goals, and his third-period power play goal this past Friday capped off a decisive 3-0 run to ice his squad's initial two-goal win.

Gauthier continued to exploit the oft-penalized Spartans, cashing in on another power play in the second period Saturday to double BC's lead before firing into an empty net a minute before full-time to complete his weekend hat trick.

3. Denver (Previous: 2)

Denver certainly lived up to their No. 2 billing early Friday against Augustana, jumping out to a three-goal lead inside the first eight minutes. However, three third-period strikes from the Vikings, including a power play equalizer just 25 seconds before the final buzzer, sent the teams to overtime knotted at 5 — the Pios would ultimately lose in a shootout, seeing them slip a spot in the rankings.

DU's defense, particularly goalkeeper Freddie Halyk and his 24 saves, responded admirably the next day, Massimo Rizzo fired home two goals and the Pios bounced back with a 4-0 shoutout win over Air Force.

4. Michigan (Previous: NR)

Michigan rises into Menard's rankings after an emphatic weekend at home, battering Lindenwold in a pair of 9-1 and 10-1 victories. The Wolverines shared the love admirably in the first offering, with no player scoring more than once, while Mark Estapa and Rutger McGroarty led the way Saturday with two goals apiece.

UM will hope their dynamic offense continues as their Big Ten competition stiffens, traveling to Madison next weekend before hosting the Gophers.

5. Wisconsin (Previous: NR)

With easily the most impressive stretch in college hockey this weekend, Wisconsin also rises into Menard's Power 5 after storming into Minneapolis and sweeping the Gophers. This stunning achievement looked especially daunting early on Friday, as the Gophers raced down the ice and scored in just 15 seconds. However, the Badgers would respond a minute later, scoring five of the next six goals in a road rout over UM.

The return offering Saturday was far more competitive with UM scoring an early third-period goal, leveling the match at two, but the Gophers once again failed to defend home ice and conceded a winner inside the final three minutes.