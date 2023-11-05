Wisconsin headlines, Providence enters new men's hockey Power 5 rankings

After a sweep over No. 4 Michigan, Wisconsin shoots up to the top of this week's Power 5 rankings. Providence claims the open spot left by Michigan after their sweep over New Hampshire.

1. Wisconsin (Previous: 5)

The Badgers have earned six straight ranked wins after sweeping No. 4 Michigan over the weekend. In Friday's barnburner, Owen Lindmark shined with the second goal of the game and then the final goal of the game to secure the 5-4 win. Mathieu De St. Phalle starred yet again for the Badgers on Saturday, assisting on the first goal, and then scoring the game-winner with just six seconds to go.

Hey Kohl Center, how do we feel about that game winner?#75thSeason || #NextChapter pic.twitter.com/gYSKkthnPz — Wisconsin Hockey (@BadgerMHockey) November 5, 2023

2. North Dakota (Previous: 1)

Nodak split with a gritty Boston University team over the weekend, taking a 3-2 loss on Friday and a 5-4 overtime win on Saturday. If you’re not watching Jackson Blake yet – you should be. Blake scored in both games, including the OT game-winner on Saturday, and dished out a pair of assists over the weekend.

3. Boston College (Previous: 2)

BC took a pair of 3-2 wins over UMass Lowell over the weekend, where goalie Jacob Fowler posted a total of 55 saves between the two games.

4. Denver (Previous: 3)

The Pioneers defeated in-state rival Colorado College, 6-1 on Friday, and 5-1 on Saturday. Next on the schedule for Denver is an intriguing road series against Arizona State next weekend.



5. Providence (Previous: NR)

Providence took two huge wins over New Hampshire over the weekend. Philip Svedeback posted 48 saves between the two games to lead the Friars. This week, Providence will welcome Northeastern to Schneider Arena this weekend.