Maine jumps into new men's college hockey's Power 5 rankings

Another week of men's college hockey brings a fresh set of power rankings to the table. The top three in this week's edition stay the same, but a big weekend for Maine brings the Black Bears into the mix.

1. Wisconsin (Previous: 1)

The Badgers had a well-deserved bye week after their gauntlet stretch of seven-straight games against ranked opponents. Next week, Wisconsin heads to Michigan State to take on a solid Spartan team in a key Big Ten series.

2. North Dakota (Previous: 2)

North Dakota went on the road and swept No. 18 Minnesota Duluth, outscoring the Bulldogs 6-2 over two games. Goalie Ludvig Persson was excellent once again for the Fighting Hawks, picking up a 30-save shutout on Saturday. Next up, North Dakota returns home to "The Ralph" for a home series against Miami.

3. Boston College (Previous: 3)

It was a tough weekend for Boston College. They notched a loss and a tie against Maine, and scored just four goals all weekend. The Eagles now prepare for a two-game series against Hockey East foe UConn, with one game of the series played at each team's home arena.

4. Providence (Previous: 5)

Providence jumps up a spot in this week's rankings after two wins over Northeastern. The Friars are red-hot, they have not lost in regulation since opening. weekend against Michigan. They will put this streak on the line with a big two-game test against UMass.

5. Maine (Previous: NR)

Welcome to the Power 5, Maine. The Black Bears enter this week's rankings after an impressive showing against Boston College. Maine now has four ranked wins on the season, and will look for more next weekend when they visit Boston University for two games.

Dropped out: Denver