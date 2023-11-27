Denver, Boston University rise in latest men's college hockey Power 5 rankings

A strong Week 7 for the top end of men's college hockey, as the latest Power 5 from NCAA Digital's Jordan Menard saw her top three teams post a collective 6-0 record and a +28 scoring margin.

Here's a look at Menard's complete rankings as the calendars prepare for December:

1. North Dakota (Previous: 1)

The Fighting Hawks narrowly averted disaster on Friday against Bemidji State this past weekend, falling behind by two goals in the first period before a crucial brace from Cameron Berg forced overtime. Jackson Blake quickly capitalized on the 4 v. 4 action, scoring just 50 seconds into overtime to secure a 3-2 ND victory, and the Fighting Hawks secured a much more comfortable 5-0 win the following afternoon thanks to an impressive 29-save performance from Ludvig Persson.

North Dakota will travel south this weekend for a massive two-game series against Denver beginning on Friday.

2. Boston College (Previous: 2)

BC’s scintillating offense continued its fine form this past weekend, traveling west to South Bend and cruising to a 6-1 victory. More specifically, it was a line of Will Smith, Ryan Leonard, and Gabe Perreault that dominated the Irish, combining for four of the six goals scored in Friday's win. A quick flight home to battle inner-city rivals Harvard disrupted the Eagles' offensive mojo early, but BC managed three goals in the final period, including a power play finish from Ryan Leonard to complete his brace, to clinch a 4-1 victory Sunday.

Boston College has another Bostonian rival on deck, taking on Northeastern in a home-and-home series this weekend.

3. Denver (Previous: 4)

Surely the most dominant performance in men's college hockey this past weekend, Denver shipped back Yale back across the country by a combined 14-0 scoreline over two games. took two huge wins this weekend over Yale, not allowing a single goal and taking a 5-0 win on Friday, and a 9-0 win on Saturday. Jack Devine posted three goals and three assists across both games.

The Pios can now look ahead, at least fully, to their opportunity this weekend to knock off No. 1 North Dakota on home ice.

4. Boston University (Previous: 5)

A mixed bag for the Terriers, as the week started brilliantly as BU knocked off defending national champions Quinnipiac at home before falling on the road to a strong Cornell side. A dull opening 40 minutes Wednesday gave way to an absolutely electric third period against the Bobcats, as the Terriers allowed QU to take a late 2-0 lead before storming back with three late goals to claim the come-from-behind win. Fortune flipped in their tilt against Cornell however, taking a second period lead before surrendering a pair of third-period goals, falling 2-1.

BU looks to get back on track against another regional rival in Merrimack, playing a home-and-home against the fellow Massachusetts school this weekend.

5. Wisconsin (Previous: 3)

Just barely holding on to fifth place, Wisconsin did enough to stay in Menard's rankings thanks to a dominant Sunday performance against Alaska-Anchorage. The Badgers fell in their opening game against the Seawolves in a 1-0 decision despite peppering the Alaska-Anchorage net with 41 shots, and Wisconsin regressed to the mean in fantastic fashion the following afternoon, putting five past the Seawolves in a shutout victory.

Wisconsin returns to Big Ten play for a couple of weeks before the New Year, hosting both Ohio State and Penn State upcoming.