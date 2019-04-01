Frozen Four 2019: Team preview, schedule for the men's championship

UMass heads to first ever Frozen Four

The men's Frozen Four will take place April 11-13 at the KeyBank Center in Buffalo, New York. The field is set after Massachusetts, Denver, Minnesota Duluth and Providence clinched their spots over the weekend. See below for the full tournament schedule.

2019 Frozen four Teams City Time Dates TV Channel Semifinals Minnesota Duluth vs. Providence Buffalo, N.Y. 5:00 p.m. ET April 11 ESPN2 UMass vs. Denver Buffalo, N.Y. 8:30 p.m. ET April 11 ESPN2 Championship TBD vs. TBD Buffalo, N.Y. 8:00 p.m. ET April 13 ESPN2

Meet the Frozen Four teams

Massachusetts

Regular season record: 26-8

Conference record: 18 - 6

Overall record: 29-9

Postseason record: 4-1

Of the handful of teams who had a real shot at making a first-ever Frozen Four appearance, the Minutemen are the last ones standing.

UMass advances to the program’s first Frozen Four after dominant performances in its two regional performances. The Minutemen blanked Harvard, 4-0, in Friday’s opening regional game and then put on a repeat performance for Notre Dame, shutting out the Irish 4-0.

Quick Hits:

Goaltender Matt Murray was pulled in the first game of the Hockey East quarterfinals and replaced by freshman netminder Filip Lindberg. Murray hasn’t seen action since. Lindberg has gone 4-1 since then, allowed three goals on 93 shots and posted three shutouts.

Defenseman Cale Makar ranks second in the NCAA in assists with 32. He leads the team with 48 points and his a finalist for the 2019 Hobey Baker Award

Massachusetts earned its first-ever regular season title

This is the second time UMass has competed in the NCAA men’s hockey tournament. The team last had an appearance in 2007 where its run ended in the second round.

The Minutemen have never played in a Frozen Four

Last season, UMass only had 17 wins for the season. Two years ago, the team won just five games



Denver

Regular Season Record: 19-10-5

Conference Record: 6-9-3

Overall Record: 24-11-5

Postseason Record: 5-1

If you’d asked almost a year ago which teams would be playing in the Frozen Four, not many would have named Denver — whose head coach had just left for a job with the Dallas Stars. And even less may have taken a chance on Denver once David Carle was named the Pioneer’s new head coach — a then 28-year-old with no head coaching experience.

Fast forward ten months, and those doubts have been wiped clean, with Denver heading to the team’s 16th* Frozen Four and sitting on the brink of its ninth national championship, in Carle’s first season.

Denver advances to the semifinal round after a strong 2-0 performance over Ohio State and a 3-0 shutout of tournament surprise American International.

Quick Hits:

Denver is currently enjoying the longest active NCAA tournament appearance streak, tallying the team’s 12th appearance this season

Since 2003 Denver has appeared in five Frozen Fours (including this year). Of the four appearances in the books, Denver won the national title three times.

After winning back to back titles in ‘04 and ‘05, Denver saw a 10-year Frozen Four gap

At 29 years old, Pioneers head coach David Carle is the youngest head coach in NCAA DI college hockey

Freshman goaltender Filip Larsson has posted two shutouts so far in the tournament, turning away 50 shots on goal. The Detroit Red Wings draft pick has a .936 save percentage.

Providence

Regular Season Record: 21-9-6

Conference Record: 11-5-3

Overall Record: 24-11-6

Postseason Record: 3-2

By no means has Providence had a smooth-sailing season. But if the first two rounds of the NCAA tournament have showed anything, the Friars are by no means unworthy of a Frozen Four position.

Rallying from a 3-0 first period deficit, Providence proceeded to a 6-3 rolling of Minnesota State in the first round of regional play. On Sunday the No. 4 Friars shutout No. 3 Cornell 4-0 to secure a spot in Buffalo.

Quick Hits:

This is Providence’s sixth NCAA tournament appearance since 2003, and its first Frozen Four appearance since winning the national title in 2015

The last time Providence and Minnesota Duluth met in the tournament was 2015, when the Bulldogs pulled off a 2-1, double OT upset over the top-seeded Friars

In Sunday’s win over Cornell, Providence netminder Hayden Hawkey earned his eighth shutout of the season and second in his NCAA tournament career.

Providence has nine NHL draft picks on its roster, the most of any team in the Frozen Four. The highest drafted player is first-round pick Jay O’Brien, selected 19th overall by Philadelphia in 2019

Leading the team in offensive production are draft picks Jack Dugan, Brandon Duhaime and Kasper Björkqvist who are three of the top four point producers for the Friars

Minnesota Duluth

Regular Season Record: 21-11-2

Conference Record: 8-9-1

Overall Record: 27-11-2

Postseason record: 6-0

The Bulldogs have seen a lot of adversity in this 2019 postseason, but for the third-straight season have found a way to be one of the last four teams standing.

Playing in what were arguably the tightest games of the first round, Minnesota Duluth held off fourth seed Bowling Green in a 2-1 overtime game. The Bulldogs then earned a late-game 3-1 win over Quinnipiac to advance to the semifinals.

Quick Hits:

Minnesota Duluth is the men’s hockey defending national champion

This year’s trip to the Frozen Four will be a program-record third straight appearance

Before 2017, Minnesota Duluth had competed in the Frozen Four only four other times — and only twice since 2003.

UMD head coach Scott Sandelin holds the best career NCAA playoff winning percentage (.760) of any active coach

Goaltender Hunter Shepard made his school-record 79th consecutive start in Sunday’s game against Cornell, stopping 22 shots and extending his NCAA tournament record to 6-0

Senior forward Parker Mackay has four points and three goals in just his last three games, including both goals in UMD’s 2-1 overtime win against Bowling Green

*Denver's 1973 tournament appearance was vacated by the NCAA Committee on Infractions