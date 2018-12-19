Frozen Four 2019: Schedule, dates for the NCAA college hockey tournament

Here is the complete schedule for the 2019 Frozen Four, which will take place at the KeyBank Center in Buffalo, New York.

2019 Frozen four Round City Time Teams Dates Semifinals Buffalo, N.Y. 5:00 & 8:30 p.m. ET TBD vs. TBD April 11 Championship Buffalo, N.Y. 8:00 p.m. ET TBD vs. TBD April 13

The official championship bracket will be announced during the selection show at 6:30 p.m. on Sunday, March 24, on ESPNU.

Before the final four teams head to Buffalo, they must get through regional action.

Regionals for the NCAA Division I Men’s Ice Hockey Championship will be held March 29 - 31 at 4 locations. At each site, 4 teams will compete in single-elimination Regional Semifinal competition. The 2 winning teams will then compete against each other in single-elimination Regional Final competition at the same site. The winning team from each of the 4 Regionals will advance to the Frozen Four in Saint Paul.

2019 DI MEN'S ICE HOCKEY REGIONALS Regional City Venue Host Dates East Providence, R.I. Dunkin' Donuts

Center Brown

University March

30-31 West Fargo, N.D. Scheels Arena University of

North Dakota March

29-30 Northeast Manchester, N.H. SNHU Arena University of

New Hampshire March

29-30 Midwest Allentown, PA PPL Center Penn State

/ Spectra March

30-31