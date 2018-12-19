icehockey-men-d1 flag

Beth Maiman | NCAA.com | December 19, 2018

Frozen Four 2019: Schedule, dates for the NCAA college hockey tournament

Here is the complete schedule for the 2019 Frozen Four, which will take place at the KeyBank Center in Buffalo, New York. 

2019  Frozen four
Round City Time Teams Dates
Semifinals Buffalo, N.Y. 5:00 & 8:30 p.m. ET TBD vs. TBD April 11
Championship Buffalo, N.Y. 8:00 p.m. ET TBD vs. TBD April 13

The official championship bracket will be announced during the selection show at 6:30 p.m. on Sunday, March 24, on ESPNU.

Before the final four teams head to Buffalo, they must get through regional action. 

Regionals for the NCAA Division I Men’s Ice Hockey Championship will be held March 29 - 31 at 4 locations. At each site, 4 teams will compete in single-elimination Regional Semifinal competition. The 2 winning teams will then compete against each other in single-elimination Regional Final competition at the same site. The winning team from each of the 4 Regionals will advance to the Frozen Four in Saint Paul.

2019 DI MEN'S ICE HOCKEY REGIONALS
Regional City Venue Host Dates
East Providence, R.I. Dunkin' Donuts
Center		 Brown
University		 March
30-31
West Fargo, N.D. Scheels Arena University of
North Dakota		 March
29-30
Northeast Manchester, N.H. SNHU Arena University of
New Hampshire		 March
29-30
Midwest Allentown, PA PPL Center Penn State
/ Spectra		 March
30-31
Here is how you can get tickets if you'd like to attend any of these games 