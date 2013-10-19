No. 1 Miami (Ohio) 6, No. 6 North Dakota 2

OXFORD, Ohio -- Junior forward Blake Coleman’s first career hat trick sparked Miami to a 6-2 win against North Dakota in the second game of the National Collegiate Hockey Conference season on Saturday night at Steve Cady Arena. The RedHawks scored five unanswered goals to start the game to move to 3-1-0 overall and 1-1-0-0 in the NCHC by handing North Dakota its first loss of the season as the visitors dropped to 2-1-1 and 1-1-0-0 in the conference.

Junior forward Cody Murphy struck first for Miami 2:24 into the game. With about five minutes left to play in the first, the RedHawks moved the puck up ice on a four-on-two rush and sent in a shot that was gloved down by UND goalie Zane Gothberg. On the ensuing faceoff, Coleman won the draw and sent a quick wrister past the UND goalie for his first of the night and the 2-0 Miami lead with 4:58 left in the first period.

In the second period, Miami extended the lead to 3-0 when sophomore forward Riley Barber tallied his fifth goal of the year at 3:40 of the frame.

Just under two minutes later, Jimmy Mullin sent in a shot from the slot. The shot almost made its way into the net with Coleman creating traffic in front of the goal. It trickled behind Gothberg and sat just in front of the goal line where Coleman got his stick behind the goalie and poked it in for a 4-0 lead at 5:37 of the second period.

Miami gave UND backup goaltender Clarke Saunders a quick welcome as Coleman completed the hat trick just 14 seconds later with assists by Mullin and Loe again, putting Miami up 5-0.

North Dakota’s Colten St. Clair put North Dakota on the board when he got loose between the circles off a faceoff and beat Miami sophomore goaltender Ryan McKay to avoid the shutout and make the score 5-1.

North Dakota got one more back at 6:05 of the third period when freshman defender Gage Ausmus scored the first of his career to cut the Miami lead to 5-2, but it proved to be too little too late.

Murphy picked up the puck on the left side in the offensive zone skating toward the boards and circled back toward the net. As neared the corner, he found junior captain Austin Czarnik open in the high slot who one-timed it past Saunders for the insurance goal to put Miami back up by four with 9:16 left in the game.

No. 15 Boston University 7, No. 2 Wisconsin 3

BOSTON -- Seven Terriers found the back of the net to lead Boston University to a 7-3 triumph against Wisconsin on Saturday evening at Agganis Arena. BU outscored the visitors by a 6-2 margin during the final two periods to improve to 3-1-0 on the season.

Wisconsin has not lost its past two games after losing 9-2 on Friday at Boston College.

Junior Cason Hohmann recorded a goal and three assists to be one of seven BU players who had a multi-point night. Sophomore Matt O'Connor had a 40-save performance, posting at least 14 saves each period.

BU never trailed in the game, opening the scoring on a power-play goal by sophomore Ahti Oksanen midway through the first period. Wisconsin got a power-play tally of its own late in the period to draw even, but the Terriers scored three times in the middle stanza to take the lead for good.

The Badgers (2-2-0) got goals from Jake McCabe, Keegan Meuer and Michael Mersch while holding a 43-26 shot advantage.

No. 3 Minnesota 5, Bemidji State 1

BEMIDJI, Minn. -- Sam Warning tallied a pair of goals to move into a tie for the nation’s scoring lead with nine points this season as Minnesota swept Bemidji State with a 5-1 win on Saturday.

Warning, who ended the weekend with five goals and four assists in four games this year, has now recorded three multi-point games and has tallied in every game this season.

For the third consecutive game, Minnesota’s opponent tallied the game’s first goal with the Beavers’ Jeff Jubinville scoring 2:37 into the game. However, the score sheet was all Minnesota after that.

Warning scored his first of the night at 17:05 of the first with assists from Travis Boyd and Ben Marshall while Taylor Cammarata tallied his first collegiate goal for the game winner at 11:40 of the second. A night after tallying two assists for his first points as a Gopher, Cammarata and former Waterloo Black Hawk linemate Justin Kloos hooked up for the deciding tally after finishing first and second, respectively, in USHL scoring last year.

Jake Bischoff added his first collegiate point less than two minutes later at 14:38 when he and Hudson Fasching assisted on Warning’s second goal of the night.

Up 3-1 after two periods, the Gophers added a pair of insurance goals in the third when Mike Reilly scored at 4:57 with helpers from Kloos and Vinni Lettieri and Kloos ended his three-point night with his second goal of the year at 15:53 after being set up by Nate Condon and Cammarata.

Adam Wilcox moved to 4-0-0 in his sophomore campaign as the Gophers picked up their ninth consecutive win against Bemidji State. The netminder made 24 saves in the win while Andrew Walsh made 26 saves to fall to 0-3-1 this season. All six goals on Saturday came at even strength as Minnesota went 0-for-5 on the power play and Bemidji State went 0-for-4.

No. 5 Michigan 3, No. 13 New Hampshire 2 (OT)

DURHAM, N.H. -- Tyler Motte scored the game-winning goal 1:37 into overtime to lead Michigan to a 3-2 win at New Hampshire in front of 6,501 fans at Whittemore Center Arena. Luke Moffatt and Alex Guptill also scored for the Wolverines, and Zach Nagelvoort made 22 saves in his first career start in net as Michigan remained unbeaten (3-0-1) through four games this season.

Motte netted the game winner, putting in a rebound off an initial chance by Derek DeBlois, and Michigan players jumped off the bench to celebrate the game-winning score.

The Wildcats took an early 1-0 lead on Kevin Goumas' goal at 6:18 of the first period. His shot from the left point went over the shoulder of Nagelvoort.

Michigan answered minutes later on the second of four power plays during the frame. Guptill took a pass off the side boards from Boo Nieves and fired a shot off the inside of the post and in at 9:40. Phil Di Giuseppe also picked up an assist on the play.

Moments later, Evan Allen nearly gave Michigan the lead, but his chance went high over an open net on a rebound off an initial shot by Tyler Motte.

The Wolverines capitalized on another power-play chance early in the second period, as Luke Moffatt looked to feed Guptill in the slot, where his pass deflected off a UNH defenseman and past DeSmith at 4:03 to put Michigan up, 2-1.

Michigan had a number of quality scoring chances to extend the lead, but DeSmith came up with big stops, with his best coming on Andrew Copp's 4-on-2 wrist shot from the slot.

Later in the period, the Wildcats capitalized on an extended power play following two quick penalties, by Tyler Motte and Kevin Lohan. Goumas notched his second goal of the game for UNH, firing a shot off the back of Nagelvoort and in at 15:02.

No. 14 Quinnipiac 3, No. 9 Massachusetts-Lowell 1

HAMDEN, Conn. -- Quinnipiac completed its two-game sweep of Massachusetts-Lowell with a 3-1 victory against the River Hawks. With the home-opening win, Quinnipiac improves to 3-1-0 overall while UMass Lowell drops to 1-3-0 on the season.

Quinnipiac shrugged off an early goal to score three unanswered markers -- included a short-handed goal and a power-play goal -- as it cruised to the win against the River Hawks.

Kellen Jones scored a shorthanded goal and assisted on two more goals while freshman Derek Smith had two assists. Connor Jones and Jordan Samuels-Thomas both scored for the Bobcats while Zach Tolkinen picked up an assist. Samuels-Thomas scored on the power play, giving the Bobcats five power-play goals in their past three games.

Michael Garteig had another strong performance to pick up his third consecutive victory. Garteig back-stopped the Bobcats to the tune of 19 saves, including denials on a flurry of Grade-A opportunities late in the second and through the third period.

No. 10 Providence 10, American International 4

PROVIDENCE, R. I. -- The Friar offense came alive to net nine goals during the last two periods of play en route to a 10-4 win against non-conference opponent American International at Schneider Arena on Saturday night.

With the win, which included Providence's first 10-goal showing since 2002, the Friars improve to 3-0-0 on the year. American International is now 0-1-0.

Providence had nine different goal scorers in the victory, with only junior Shane Luke recording more than one goal in the meeting as he netted a pair of goals including the game winner. At the conclusion of the first period, the two teams were tied 1-1 but the offensive outpouring by the Friars proved too much for the Yellow Jackets to overcome. Junior Ross Mauermann finished with a goal and three assists for a career-high four points.

Freshman Nick Ellis earned his first career win for the Friars in his first collegiate game making 20 saves. AIC goaltender Ryan Kerpan played the full game for the Yellow Jackets and stopped 36 shots.