PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. -- Hobart sophomore Mac Olson scored just nine seconds into overtime to secure a 3-2 victory for the Statesmen against No. T7 Williams in the first game of the 2014 Buck Supply Winter Classic hosted by Plattsburgh State on Friday afternoon.

Hobart improves to 3-4-4 overall with the victory in the first game of the 2014 portion of its schedule. The Statesmen served the Ephs (5-1-2) their first loss this season. It was the seventh overtime game Hobart has played this year and its first OT victory.

The Statesmen took a 1-0 lead just 19 seconds into the game. Junior Robert Sovik tallied his team-high fifth goal this season. His shot from right in front deflected off the near post and into the goal. Senior Tommy Fiorentino earned the assist.

Williams tied up the game at 10:25 in the second period. Nick Anderson sent home a shot after a pass from George Hunkele.

Just 6:10 into the third period, junior Tommaso Traversa put the Statesmen back on top 2-1 with a power-play goal. It was his second goal this season. Traversa tipped in a shot by first-year Carl Belizario from the right point. Junior Ryan Michel also earned an assist on the play. A little more than five minutes later, Williams tied the game for a second time. Sam Gray made it 2-2 off assists from Greg Johnson and Hunkele to send the game into the extra period.

Only nine seconds after the overtime began, Olson clinched the win for Hobart. With a lot of traffic in front of the net, Olson was able to sneak one past Williams' goaltender Sean Dougherty for his fourth of the season.. He leads the Statesmen with eight points this year.

No. 1 Plattsburgh State 5, Hamilton 2

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. -- Playing its first game in nearly a month, Plattsburgh State showed no rust in its 5-2 victory against Hamilton on Friday night.

The Cardinals will now play Hobart in the title game of the Buck Supply Winter Classic on Saturday.

Plattsburgh got out to a 1-0 lead on Alex Brenton's third goal of the season but Hamilton scored the next two goals and led 2-1 two minutes into the second period.

Kyle Hall tied the game for Plattsburgh at 7:24 of the second period before Brenton's second goal of the game gave the Cardinals the lead for good at 10:43 of the second.

Plattsburgh got goals from Dillan Fox and Brenton -- giving him the hat trick -- to round out the scoring.

Mathieu Cadieux made 29 saves in the win for Plattsburgh.

No. 2 Adrian 6, Buffalo State 2

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- After nearly a month off, Adrian took to the ice at Buffalo State on Friday for a non-conference contest against the Bengals. The power play never missed a beat as Adrian scored five goals in eight tries falling one shy of tying the school record in a 6-2 win improving the Bulldogs to 11-0-1 overall.

Josh Ranalli scored twice to increase his season total to 14 and notched the team's lone even-strength goal to give Adrian a 1-0 lead at 4:13 of the first period from Josh Cousineau and Chris Leone. It was the 100th point of Cousineau's career and his 71st career assist. Justin Basso also scored a pair of goals on the power play for his fifth and sixth goals of the season. Basso scored at 5:54 of the first period with assists from Jeremy Olinyk and Duston Hebebrand.

Shelby Gray scored the 15th power-play goal of his career at 17:12 of the second period from Ranalli and Cousineau to give Adrian a 3-1 lead. Brett Pinkerton scored the fifth goal of his freshman season at 18:21 of the second period from Olinyk and Hebebrand as Adrian led 4-1 after two periods.

Ranalli's second goal of the night came at 3:02 of the third period from Ryan Lowe and Gray. Buffalo State made it 5-2 at 9:11 of the third period on the power play. Basso's second of the game at 11:39 of the third period from Hebebrand and Ryan Gieseler ended the scoring. Hebebrand tied a career-high with three assists and also won 11 of 13 faceoffs.

Scott Shackell improved to 4-0 this season between the pipes making 18 saves on the night.

No. 5 Norwich 5, Milwaukee Engineering 0

NORTHFIELD, Vt. -- Freshman forward William Pelletier tallied his first career hat trick to lead the Norwich to a dominant 5-0 victory against Milwaukee Engineering on Friday night at Kreitzberg Arena.

Pelletier notched a natural hat trick, scoring the Cadets first three goals of the game and one in each period to pace the Norwich offense in its first game since Dec. 7.

Pelletier opened the scoring at the 18:15 mark of the first period when he tipped an initial shot from Alec Thieda out of midair past MSOE starting goalie Nick Kohn to give Norwich a lead that it would never relinquish. Freshman forward Tyler Piacentini also notched an assist on the goal after dropping the puck back to Thieda from the high slot.

He pushed the lead to 2-0 just before the midway point of the second period with a tremendous individual effort to weave through three MSOE defenders before deking Kohn and shoveling the puck past the sprawled out MSOE goalie on the backhand. Trevor Stewart and Brian Rowland picked up assists on the goal.

Pelletier completed the hat trick with a power-play goal midway through the third period beating Kohn low glove side off assists from Ryan Whitell and Zac Fulton.

Senior forward Travis Janke added two more goals to cap off the night.

No. T7 Babson 3, Colby 2

BABSON PARK, Mass. -- First-years Jon Mleczko and Michael Phillips scored just 1:20 apart early in the second period, and sophomore goalie Jamie Murray made 25 saves as Babson rallied for a 3-2 victory against Colby on Friday night at the Babson Skating Center.

With its second consecutive win, Babson moves to 11-2-0 on the year, while Colby, which saw its two-game winning streak come to an end, drops to 5-4-2 overall.

After Colby jumped to a 2-0 lead, Starret scored a goal for the second consecutive night to get Babson on the board.

Jon Mleczko tied the game early in the second period before Michael Phillips scored the game-winning goal at the 4:04 mark of the frame.

No. T9 Utica 4, Wisconsin-Stout 2

OSWEGO, N.Y. -- Utica rallied from an early 2-1 deficit by scoring three unanswered goals to defeat Wisconsin-Stout 4-2 in the opening match of the eighth annual PathFinder Bank/Oswego Classic hosted by Oswego State on Friday afternoon.

UC, winners of three in a row and four of its past five, improved to 9-2-1 overall this year. UW-Stout, which defeated nationally ranked No. 3 Wisconsin-Stevens Point before the holiday break, dropped its record to 3-8 overall, and the Blue Devils have now lost seven of their past eight outings.

Utica senior Jon Gaffney, classmate Rob Morton and freshman Luc Boby led the Pioneers to the come from behind victory. Gaffney registered two goals, Morton added two assists and Boby posted a career-best one goal and two assists to pace the Pioneers.

UW-Stout's Jordan Tredinnick opened the scoring in the first period as he deflected a shot off a Utica defenseman and past UC goalie Nick Therrien to give the Blue Devils a 1-0 lead 8:01 into the contest. The Pioneers answered just more than three minutes later when Gaffney netted his first of two goals off assists from Morton and Boby.

Before the end of the first period the Blue Devils took the lead back when Russ Whited netted his first of the season, off an assist from Derek Sand, to put UW-Stout in the driver's seat 2-1 headed into the first intermission.

Utica dominated the second period of play, outshooting the Blue Devils 22-5 on the 20 minute stretch, and throughout the barrage Gaffney sniped his second goal of the night and third of the season. Boby, who also had Utica's fourth goal of the game, was again the assist man on the game-tying goal midway through the second period.

The score was set at 2-2 past the midway point of the third period until junior All-American Louie Educate found a wide open Trever Hertz on the door step and Hertz finished his fourth goal of the season to give UC a 3-2 advantage with less than nine minutes left in regulation.

