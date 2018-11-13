Nikita Pavlychev's four-goal week lands him atop men's hockey's three stars

Here are the men's hockey top three stars for the week of Nov. 5-Nov. 11.

1 - Nikita Pavlychev, Penn State

Penn State Athletics

The junior forward led Penn State to a home-and-home sweep of Robert Morris. On Friday, he totaled four points on two goals and two assists in a 7-2 victory over the Colonials. On Saturday, he added three more points on two goals and an assist in a 11-6 win. For the weekend, the Yaroslavl, Russia native combined for seven points on four goals and three assists to go along with seven shots on goal and a +4 rating. He improved his season totals to 16 points on seven goals and nine assists.

2 – Ryan Kuffner, Princeton

Princeton Athletics

The Ottawa, Ontario native made his presence felt as he helped the Tigers to a sweep of ECAC Hockey competition over the weekend. The senior forward had a goal and an assist in Friday’s 4-3 overtime win against Union. He followed that up with two goals and two assists in Saturday’s 4-1 victory over Rensselaer. For the weekend, Kuffner finished with six points on three goals and three assists. He now has 12 points on the season on seven goals and five assists.

3- Jake Lucchini, Michigan Tech

Michigan Tech Athletics

The senior forward was a key cog in Michigan Tech’s WCHA weekend sweep of Ferris State. On Friday, he had two assists as the Huskies outlasted the Bulldogs, 5-4. On Saturday, the Trail, British Columbia native added scored the game-winning goal as part of a three-point night in Michigan Tech’s 4-3 win. On the weekend, he compiled five points on two goals and three assists in addition to eight shots on goal and a +3 rating. For the season he had totaled 11 points on four goals and seven assists.

