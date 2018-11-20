College hockey: Zackarias Skog posts two shutouts to earn top top star

Here are the men's hockey top three stars for the week of Nov. 12-Nov. 18.

1 - Zackarias Skog, American International

In Net, Skog#AICommitted pic.twitter.com/T8D2w7y1VZ — AIC Hockey (@AIC_Hockey) November 16, 2018

The junior netminder kept Air Force off the scoreboard the entire weekend, as the Yellow Jackets swept the Falcons in Atlantic Hockey action. On Friday, he stopped all 20 Air Force shots as American International was victorious, 5-0. On Saturday, it was more of the same for the Goteborg, Sweden native as he made 20 more saves in a 4-0 win. His season averages improved to .898 save percentage and a 2.89 goals-against average.

2 - Colt Conrad, Western Michigan

Western Michigan Athletics

The St. Alphonse, Manitoba native led the Broncos to a sweep of North Dakota in NCHC play. He scored a goal in Friday’s 2-0 victory over the Fighting Hawks. On Saturday, the senior forward exploded for five points on a goal and four assists as Western Michigan knocked off North Dakota, 6-2. On the weekend, he combined for six points on two goals and four assists to go along with five shots on goal and a +4 rating. He now has 14 points on the season on five goals and nine assists.

3 - Ludwig Stenlund, Niagara

Niagra Athletics

The freshman forward had a huge weekend in his first time as a part of the Niagara-Canisius rivalry. In Friday night’s 5-2 win at Canisius, Stenlund had a goal and an assist. He followed that up with four points on two goals and two assists in Saturday’s 9-6 home victory. For the weekend, he totaled six points on three goals and three assists in addition to seven shots on goal and a +5 rating. He improved his season scoring totals to 10 points on five goals and five assists.

