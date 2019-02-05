College hockey: Quinnipiac's Odeen Tufto tallies a 6-point weekend to earn top star honors

Let's take a look at this week's top three stars in men's college hockey.

1. Odeen Tufto, Quinnipiac

Quinnipiac Athletics

The Chaska, Minnesota native led the Bobcats to a sweep of ECAC Hockey competition over the weekend. On Friday, the sophomore forward had a goal and an assist in the 4-2 victory over 10th ranked Clarkson. On Saturday, he posted four points on a goal and three assists in a 7-2 win versus St. Lawrence. He finished the weekend with six points on two goals and four assists to go along with three shots on goal and a +3 rating. He increased his team-leading season point total to 35 points on 13 goals and 22 assists.

2. Owen Savory, Rensselaer

Rensselaer Athletics

The freshman netminder posted a stellar performance in all three games last week for the Engineers in ECAC Hockey action. The Guelph, Ontario native made 43 saves in a scoreless tie against rival Union in the Mayor’s Cup on Tuesday in the first shutout of his career. On Friday he made 28 more saves while allowing only one goal in a 3-1 victory over Colgate. Finally, he made 40 more saves, while only allowing one goal in Saturday’s 1-1 tie with 13th-ranked Cornell. For the week, he posted a 0.63 goals-against average to go along with a .982 save percentage. He also improved his season totals to a 2.27 goals-against average and a .934 save percentage.

3. Anthony Nellis, Lake Superior State

Lake Superior St. Athletics

The Breakeyville, Quebec native had a five-point weekend in a sweep of Ferris State in WCHA weekend action. He scored two goals and had an assist in Friday’s 6-3 victory over the Bulldogs. On Saturday, he added another goal and an assist in a 4-2 win. The senior forward finished the weekend with five points on three goals and two assists, in addition to 11 shots on goal and a +2 rating. He is second on the team in scoring with 29 points on 14 goals and 15 assists.

