Mark Bedics | NCAA.com | November 5, 2019

College hockey: Princeton's Corey Andonovski tops this week's three stars

Minnesota State's Dryden McKay talks famous name, personal growth and upcoming college hockey season

Each week, NCAA.com will take a look at the best performances from the DI men's college ice hockey week that was. Let's take a look at the first three stars of the new season. 

1 - Corey Andonovski, Princeton

Princeton Athletics Corey Andonovski tops men's hockey three stars.

The Uxbridge, Ontario native tied for the nation’s lead with four goals last week as the Tigers came away with a win and a tie at 16th-ranked St. Cloud State. On Friday, the sophomore forward had a goal and an assist in a 5-3 victory. On Saturday, he added a hat trick in a 5-5 tie against the Huskies. For the weekend he totaled five points on four goals and an assist to go along with eight shots on goal and a +2 rating.

HOCKEY RANKINGS: USCHO top 20 

2 - Paul Washe, Western Michigan

western michigan hockey

The junior forward had a five-point weekend in leading the Broncos to a win and a tie against Colorado College in NCHC play. On Friday, Washe had two goals, including the game-winner, and an assist in a 6-3 victory. He followed that up with a goal and an assist in a 4-4 tie with the Tigers on Saturday night. He finished the weekend with five points on three goals and two assists to go along with eight shots on goal and a +3 rating. The Clarkson, Michigan native has a team-leading nine points on four goals and five assists on the season.

HISTORY: Arizona State beats No. 9 Quinnipiac, completes first top-10 sweep in program history

3 - John Leonard, Massachusetts

NCAA Photos John Leonard scored four goals over the weekend.

The hometown Amherst, Massachusetts native scored four goals in a sweep of Northeastern in Hockey East play over the weekend. On Friday in Boston, he had two goals on four shots in a 6-3 victory. On Saturday he added two more goals, including the game-winner in a 4-2 victory over the Huskies at home. The junior forward now has seven goals in seven games this season, the third-highest total in the nation.

