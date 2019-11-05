College hockey: Princeton's Corey Andonovski tops this week's three stars

Each week, NCAA.com will take a look at the best performances from the DI men's college ice hockey week that was. Let's take a look at the first three stars of the new season.

1 - Corey Andonovski, Princeton

Princeton Athletics

The Uxbridge, Ontario native tied for the nation’s lead with four goals last week as the Tigers came away with a win and a tie at 16th-ranked St. Cloud State. On Friday, the sophomore forward had a goal and an assist in a 5-3 victory. On Saturday, he added a hat trick in a 5-5 tie against the Huskies. For the weekend he totaled five points on four goals and an assist to go along with eight shots on goal and a +2 rating.

HOCKEY RANKINGS: USCHO top 20

2 - Paul Washe, Western Michigan

The junior forward had a five-point weekend in leading the Broncos to a win and a tie against Colorado College in NCHC play. On Friday, Washe had two goals, including the game-winner, and an assist in a 6-3 victory. He followed that up with a goal and an assist in a 4-4 tie with the Tigers on Saturday night. He finished the weekend with five points on three goals and two assists to go along with eight shots on goal and a +3 rating. The Clarkson, Michigan native has a team-leading nine points on four goals and five assists on the season.

HISTORY: Arizona State beats No. 9 Quinnipiac, completes first top-10 sweep in program history

3 - John Leonard, Massachusetts

NCAA Photos

The hometown Amherst, Massachusetts native scored four goals in a sweep of Northeastern in Hockey East play over the weekend. On Friday in Boston, he had two goals on four shots in a 6-3 victory. On Saturday he added two more goals, including the game-winner in a 4-2 victory over the Huskies at home. The junior forward now has seven goals in seven games this season, the third-highest total in the nation.

