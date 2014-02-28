So what's gameday like for a college hockey team in Huntsville, Ala.? Take a behind the scenes look at the Chargers' contest against Lake Superior State on Feb. 21, a game they lost 2-1.

9 a.m. | Making due

Freshman goaltender Carmine Guerriero skate to the net at the start of the team's morning skate. Instead of holding it at the Von Braun Center, UAH had to hold it at the Huntsville IcePlex do to the Army using the Von Braun Center.

9:45 a.m. | Meeting time

After a 45-minute practice, the team meets before heading to the locker room and getting an hour off.



Noon | Olympic lunch

The team gathers at a local restaurant for lunch, and stays to watc h the U.S. play Canada in Olympic hockey. With the team mostly split between Americans and Canadians, every play brough both joy and pain to the players.

5 p.m. | Arriving for work

Two hours before the game, UAH players start to arrive at the Von Braun Center.



5:30 p.m. | Getting loose

After doing some work on their sticks, some players take some time to relax. Some play soccer while others played Ping-Pong.

6 p.m. | Let 'em in

Gates at the Von Braun Center open, an hour before the start of the game. A crowd of 2,880 came to the Chargers' game this day.

6:20 p.m. | Suiting up

Players put on their uniforms before hitting the ice for the first time.

6:40 p.m. | Moment of reflection

With most players already out of the locker room, freshman defender Brandon Carlson takes a moment before heading out to the ice.

6:45 p.m. | Hitting the ice

The Chargers get on the ice for the first time at 6:30 p.m., and warm up for about 15 minutes before heading back to the locker room.

6:55 p.m. | And now...

Alex Allan and the rest of the UAH starters get introduced about five minutes before the start of the game.

8:25 p.m. | One gets by

After getting peppered with shots for most of the game, one finally gets by Larose and ties the game in the second period. Just about two minutes later, Lake Superior State will score again and take a 2-1 lead.

8:40 p.m. | Jam Session

Members of the UAH pep band play, providing a soundtrack to the game.

9:10 p.m. | Strategy session

As the game winds down, forward Alex Allan goes over some strategy with assistant coach Gavin Morgan.

9:15 p.m. | Close again

The Chargers officially suffer their sixth one-goal loss of the season.

9:45 p.m. | Hey, kid

About a half hour after the game ends, some UAH players head out to the concourse to sign autographs with fans. Shortly thereafter, they will head out and get ready for the following day's game.