Women's hockey: Ohio State's Braendli makes 92 saves on the weekend to earn top star

These are the top stars in women's hockey for the week of February 18-24.

1. Andrea Braendli, Ohio State

The freshman netminder put on a performance for the ages this weekend against No. 1 Wisconsin, allowing the Buckeyes to come up with two ties. After conceding a goal early in the first game of the series the rookie went 111:43 of game time before giving up another goal. Braendli notched 52 saves on Friday, a career high, and 40 saves on Saturday to finish with an NCAA leading 92 for the weekend. Her saves, 1.38 GAA and .968 save percentage all led the WCHA for the weekend. For the season, she has impressive averages of a 1.90 goals-against and a .938 save percentage.

WOMEN'S HOCKEY NEWS: Rankings | Stats | History

2. Terra Lanteigne, RIT

The Hatchet Lake, Nova Scotia native continued her incredible run in 2018-19, stopping 86 of 88 shots in a 1-1-0 week versus Penn State. On Friday, Lanteigne was unbeatable, stopping all 50 shots she faced in a 2-0 win. Saturday, she made 36 saves on 38 shots in a 2-1 overtime loss. In addition, the junior goalie became RIT's all-time leader in saves (2,304). For the season, she is second in the nation with a .945 save percentage in addition to a 1.99 goals-against average.

3. Jessie Eldridge, Colgate

The senior was simply dominant over the weekend against the Capital district foes. She registered her second four-point game of the season Friday against Union when she factored into all but one of the Raiders' goals. Her empty-net tally late in the third also broke the school record for career shorthanded goals. The Barrie, Ontario native also broke her own single season points record on the same evening. The following day, she had a highlight reel primary assist on Olivia Zafuto's goal and added a power play marker of her own to complete the sweep with a win over RPI. She was also a +6 rating to bring her season total up to a team-leading +30.

FINALISTS ANNOUNCED: Top-10 finalists named for 2019 Patty Kazmaier Memorial Award