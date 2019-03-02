DIII women's ice hockey championship bracket to be unveiled Monday at 10 a.m. ET in NCAA.com selection show

The NCAA Division III women's ice hockey bracket for the 2019 championship will be released Monday, March 4 at 10 a.m. ET, via a selection show on NCAA.com.

Ten teams will be selected to participate in the 2019 championship. Six automatic bids will be awarded to conference champions (Pool A) while the remaining four berths will go to at-large selections in Pool B and C.

Pool B consists of independent institutions and institutions that are members of conferences that do not meet the requirements for automatic qualification. Pool C is reserved for schools from automatic-qualifying conferences that do not win their conference’s automatic qualification bid and the remaining teams in Pool B.

Below are the six conferences whose champions receive automatic qualification:

Colonial Hockey Conference Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference New England Hockey Conference New England Small College Athletic Conference Northeast Women’s Hockey League Northern Collegiate Hockey Association

The 2019 DIII championship kicks off with two first round games and four quarterfinal games, all hosted by participating schools. The national semifinals will be played March 15 and the national championship game will be March 16.

The semifinals, championship game and third-place game will be played at a non-predetermined site.

In 2018, Norwich won its second national title with a 2-1 victory over Elmira in the title game.

