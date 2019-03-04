DIII women's ice hockey championship bracket released for 2019 championship

INDIANAPOLIS — The NCAA Division III Women’s Ice Hockey Committee has announced the 10 teams selected for the 2019 NCAA Division III Women’s Ice Hockey Championship. Of the 10 teams in the championship field, six of the teams received automatic qualification berths as winners of their conference championship. One institution was selected from Pool B, which includes independent institutions and institutions from conferences that do not meet the automatic qualification criteria. Three institutions were selected from Pool C, which consists of institutions from automatic-qualifying conferences that were not the conference champion and independent institutions that were not selected for the Pool B berth.

Conferences and teams receiving automatic qualification: Colonial Hockey Conference Endicott Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference St. Thomas (Minnesota) New England Hockey Conference Norwich New England Small College Athletic Conference Williams Northeast Women's Hockey League Plattsburgh State Women's Northern Collegiate Hockey Association Adrian

The institution selected from Pool B was Elmira, and the three institutions selected from Pool C were Hamline, Wisconsin-River Falls and Wisconsin-Eau Claire.

Two first-round games will be played on March 6 four quarterfinal games will be played on March 9. All tournament games will be played on campus sites. Dates and times for these games will be announced later today. The host for the championship finals will be confirmed Saturday night, March 9, after the conclusion of the quarterfinal games. The highest-seeded team advancing from quarterfinals will host the semifinals March 15 and the third-place game and championship game March 16. For more information, including live webcasting of the semifinals, third-place game and finals, visit ncaa.com.

In 2018, Norwich defeated Elmira 2-1 in Northfield, Vermont to win its second overall NCAA Division III Women’s Ice Hockey Championship title.

