Women's hockey: Sarah Fillier leads Princeton to a sweep with six points for this week's top star

Let's take a look at the top stars from women's college hockey for the week of Feb. 25 to Mar. 3.

1- Sarah Fillier, Princeton

Princeton Athletics

The freshman forward had six points, averaging 3.00 points per game, to lead the nation, in a sweep of St. Lawrence. She scored a league-high four goals and added two assists. She finished +4 and won 65.3 percent of her faceoffs (32-17). In Game 1 of the series on Friday night versus the Saints, Fillier had her first career hat trick, a natural hat trick as the Tigers won 4-1. On Saturday, she had a goal and two assists, including on the game-winning goal in a 6-2 decision.

2- Annie Pankowski, Wisconsin

Wisconsin Athletics

The Badgers’ co-captain posted a six-point weekend to lead No. 2 UW to a sweep of SCSU last weekend. Pankowski recorded a goal and two assists in UW’s 5-0 win before posting her sixth career hat trick in the Badgers’ 8-0 win on Saturday. Her goal on Friday was the No. 6 play on ESPN’s SportsCenter’s Top-10 plays, her fourth SC Top-10 appearance of the year. Her 3.00 PPG average was tied for the NCAA lead while her four goals were tied for the NCAA lead and was one of three players in the country to tally a hat trick last weekend. The Laguna Hills, California native’s +6 plus/minus rating was also tied for the best mark in the country

3- Olivia Zafuto, Colgate

Colgate Athletics

The Niagara Falls, New York native led the charge from the back end for the Raiders over the weekend in their series win over Harvard. The senior defenseman had at least one point in all three games, which included a two-point game Saturday and the first four-assist game for Colgate this season on Sunday. She also finished as a +4 on the weekend and fired nine shots. She now has 34 points on the season on eight goals and 26 assists.

