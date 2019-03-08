NC women's hockey championship bracket to be announced Sunday

The NC women's ice hockey championship bracket will be announced Sunday, March 11 at 9 p.m. ET here on NCAA.com.

Four conferences will receive automatic qualification for the 2019 championship. The remaining four teams will be selected

on an at-large basis and announced during the selection show.

The four conferences receiving automatic bids are:

East Region:

ECAC Hockey

Hockey East Association

West Region:

College Hockey America

Western Collegiate Hockey Association

For teams looking to receive an at-large bid, the committee will consider several criteria, including won-lost record, strength of schedule, RPI, head-to-head competition and results versus common opponents.

During selection, the top four teams will be seeded 1-4. The remaining four teams will be placed in the bracket based on relative strength, as long as the pairings don't result in additional flights. Once the tournament starts, these teams will not be reseeded.

The 2019 tournament will culminate in the Women's Frozen Four on March 22-24 at the People's United Center in Hamden, Connecticut.