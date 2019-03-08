NC women's hockey championship bracket revealed, Wisconsin earns No. 1 seed in 2019 tournament

INDIANAPOLIS — The National Collegiate Women’s Ice Hockey Committee announced today the field of eight teams that will compete in the 19th National Collegiate Women’s Ice Hockey Championship. Quarterfinal competition will be conducted on the campuses of the participating institutions, while the 2019 NCAA Women’s Frozen Four will be hosted by Quinnipiac University on March 22 and 24 at the People’s United Center in Hamden, Connecticut.

Eight teams are selected for the championship. Of the eight teams, the top four teams are seeded.

Four conferences were awarded automatic bids for the 2019 tournament. The remaining four teams were selected at-large. The automatic qualifying conferences and their representatives are College Hockey America, Syracuse University; ECAC Hockey, Clarkson University; Hockey East Association, Northeastern University; and Western Collegiate Hockey Association, University of Wisconsin-Madison. Boston College, Cornell University, University of Minnesota, Twin Cities and Princeton University were selected as at-large teams.

The quarterfinals will be played Saturday, March 16 with two teams competing at each of the four quarterfinal sites. The winning team from each quarterfinal will advance to the 2019 NCAA Women’s Frozen Four.

Wisconsin enters the tournament as the No. 1 seed and will host Syracuse. Minnesota, the No. 2 seed, will host Princeton. Northeastern enters the tournament as the No. 3 seed and will host Cornell. Clarkson, the No. 4 seed, will host Boston College. All game times will be updated and posted on NCAA.com.

The semifinal games will be broadcast LIVE on the Big Ten Network at 4 and 7 p.m. Eastern time, Friday, March 22. The national championship game will take place at 2:30 p.m. Eastern time, Sunday, March 24 and will also be broadcast LIVE on the Big Ten Network.

In 2018, Clarkson defeated Colgate 2-1 in overtime in Minneapolis to win its second consecutive and third overall National Collegiate Women’s Ice Hockey Championship title.

