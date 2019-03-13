Selection Show

NCAA.com | March 13, 2019

NCAA DIII women's hockey championship: Bracket, schedule and how to live stream

DIII Women's Ice Hockey: 2019 Selection Show

Four schools remain in the race for the 2019 NCAA Division III women's ice hockey championship. 

St. Thomas, Hamline, Adrian and Plattsburgh State have advanced to the national semifinals and will play Friday, March 15 for a spot in the national championship game. Both semifinal games, in addition to the national championship game on March 16, will be available to live stream via NCAA.com.

2019 DIII women's hockey championship schedule

date/time (ET) round matchup live stream & stats
Friday, March 15, 4 p.m. Semifinals Adrian vs. Plattsburgh St. Live stream | Live stats
Friday, March 15, 8 p.m. Semifinals St. Thomas (Minn.) vs. Hamline Live Stream | Live stats
Saturday, March 16, 3 p.m. Third Place (Consolation) Loser Game 1 vs. Loser Game 2 Live stream | Live stats
Saturday, March 16, 8 p.m. Championship Game Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2 Live stream | Live stats

CHAMPIONSHIP: View the interactive bracket | Print the bracket | Scoreboard

Eleven schools qualified for the 2019 championship, including six conference champions via automatic bid. Six of the schools received initial byes while two first-round games determined the quarterfinal field.

Here's how the final four teams advanced to the national semifinals:

St. Thomas (25-1-2)

Hamline (22-3-3)

Adrian (23-4-2)

Plattsburgh State (27-2-0)

Plattsburgh State has won four of the last five titles, though Norwich captured the crown in 2018 over Elmira. PSU leads all DIII women's hockey programs with six overall titles.

Adrian, St. Thomas and Hamline all seek their first national championship in program history. Adrian was runner-up to Plattsburgh State in 2017.

Here is the full championship history for Division III women's hockey:

YEAR CHAMPION (RECORD) COACH SCORE RUNNER-UP SITE
2018 Norwich Mark Bolding 2-1 Elmira Norwich
2017 Plattsburgh State (28-1-1) Kevin Houle 4-3 (ot) Adrian Adrian
2016 Plattsburgh State (29-1) Kevin Houle 5-1 Wisconsin River-Falls Plattsburgh State
2015 Plattsburgh State (26-2-2 ) Kevin Houle 3-2 Elmira Plattsburgh State
2014 Plattsburgh State (28-1-1) Kevin Houle 9-2 Norwich Plattsburgh State
2013 Elmira (24-5-1) Dean Jackson 1-0 Middlebury Wisconsin-Superior
2012 RIT (28-1-1) Scott McDonald 4-1 Norwich RIT
2011 Norwich (25-4-1) Mark Bolding 5-2 RIT RIT
2010 Amherst (23-2-4) Jim Plumer 7-2 Norwich Gustavus Adolphus
2009 Amherst (24-5) Jim Plumer 4-3 (ot) Elmira Middlebury
2008 Plattsburgh State (25-3-1) Kevin Houle 3-2 Manhattanville Plattsburgh State
2007 Plattsburgh State (27-0-2) Kevin Houle 2-1 Middlebury Plattsburgh State
2006 Middlebury (27-2) Bill Mandigo 3-1 Plattsburgh State Plattsburgh State
2005 Middlebury (26-3-1) Bill Mandigo 4-3 Elmira Elmira
2004 Middlebury (23-4) Bill Mandigo 2-1 Wisconsin-Stevens Point Middlebury
2003 Elmira (23-4-2) Jamie Wood 5-1 Manhattanville Elmira
2002 Elmira (26-1-1) Jamie Wood 2-1 Manhattanville Elmira