NCAA DIII women's hockey championship: Bracket, schedule and how to live stream

Four schools remain in the race for the 2019 NCAA Division III women's ice hockey championship.

St. Thomas, Hamline, Adrian and Plattsburgh State have advanced to the national semifinals and will play Friday, March 15 for a spot in the national championship game. Both semifinal games, in addition to the national championship game on March 16, will be available to live stream via NCAA.com.

2019 DIII women's hockey championship schedule

date/time (ET) round matchup live stream & stats Friday, March 15, 4 p.m. Semifinals Adrian vs. Plattsburgh St. Live stream | Live stats Friday, March 15, 8 p.m. Semifinals St. Thomas (Minn.) vs. Hamline Live Stream | Live stats Saturday, March 16, 3 p.m. Third Place (Consolation) Loser Game 1 vs. Loser Game 2 Live stream | Live stats Saturday, March 16, 8 p.m. Championship Game Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2 Live stream | Live stats

CHAMPIONSHIP: View the interactive bracket | Print the bracket | Scoreboard

Eleven schools qualified for the 2019 championship, including six conference champions via automatic bid. Six of the schools received initial byes while two first-round games determined the quarterfinal field.

Here's how the final four teams advanced to the national semifinals:

St. Thomas (25-1-2)

Hamline (22-3-3)

Adrian (23-4-2)

Plattsburgh State (27-2-0)

Plattsburgh State has won four of the last five titles, though Norwich captured the crown in 2018 over Elmira. PSU leads all DIII women's hockey programs with six overall titles.

Adrian, St. Thomas and Hamline all seek their first national championship in program history. Adrian was runner-up to Plattsburgh State in 2017.

Here is the full championship history for Division III women's hockey: