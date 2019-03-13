Plattsburgh State wins NCAA DIII women's hockey championship title

Plattsburgh State won the NCAA DIII women's hockey championship title for the fifth time in six years and the seventh time in the last 13 years.

Head coach Kevin Houle picked up another title with Plattsburgh State behind goals from Abby Brush, Courtney Moriarty, Kaitlin Drew-Mead, Sara Krauseneck. Goalkeeper Kassi Abbot shut out opponent Hamline to help her team pick up the 4-0 win.

2019 DIII women's hockey championship schedule

CHAMPIONSHIP: View the interactive bracket | Print the bracket | Scoreboard

Eleven schools qualified for the 2019 championship, including six conference champions via automatic bid. Six of the schools received initial byes while two first-round games determined the quarterfinal field.

Here's how the two title game teams advanced to the national finals:

Hamline (23-3-3)

Plattsburgh State (28-2-0)

Plattsburgh State has now won five of the last six titles. PSU leads all DIII women's hockey programs with seven overall national championships.

Here is the full championship history for Division III women's hockey: