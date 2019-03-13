Selection Show

NCAA.com | March 16, 2019

Plattsburgh State wins NCAA DIII women's hockey championship title

Plattsburgh State wins the 2019 DIII Women's Ice Hockey Championship

Plattsburgh State won the NCAA DIII women's hockey championship title for the fifth time in six years and the seventh time in the last 13 years.

Head coach Kevin Houle picked up another title with Plattsburgh State behind goals from Abby Brush, Courtney Moriarty, Kaitlin Drew-Mead, Sara Krauseneck. Goalkeeper Kassi Abbot shut out opponent Hamline to help her team pick up the 4-0 win.

2019 DIII women's hockey championship schedule

date/time (ET) round matchup live stream & stats
Friday, March 15, 4 p.m. Semifinals Adrian vs. Plattsburgh St. Full replay | Stats
Friday, March 15, 8 p.m. Semifinals St. Thomas (Minn.) vs. Hamline Full replay | Stats
Saturday, March 16, 4 p.m. Third Place (Consolation) Adrian vs. St. Thomas Full replay | Stats
Saturday, March 16, 8 p.m. Championship Game Plattsburgh State vs. Hamline Full replay | Stats

Eleven schools qualified for the 2019 championship, including six conference champions via automatic bid. Six of the schools received initial byes while two first-round games determined the quarterfinal field.

Here's how the two title game teams advanced to the national finals:

Hamline (23-3-3)

Plattsburgh State (28-2-0)

Plattsburgh State has now won five of the last six titles. PSU leads all DIII women's hockey programs with seven overall national championships.

Here is the full championship history for Division III women's hockey:

YEAR CHAMPION (RECORD) COACH SCORE RUNNER-UP SITE
2019 Plattsburgh State (28-2-0) Kevin Houle 4-0 Hamline St. Thomas
2018 Norwich Mark Bolding 2-1 Elmira Norwich
2017 Plattsburgh State (28-1-1) Kevin Houle 4-3 (ot) Adrian Adrian
2016 Plattsburgh State (29-1) Kevin Houle 5-1 Wisconsin River-Falls Plattsburgh State
2015 Plattsburgh State (26-2-2 ) Kevin Houle 3-2 Elmira Plattsburgh State
2014 Plattsburgh State (28-1-1) Kevin Houle 9-2 Norwich Plattsburgh State
2013 Elmira (24-5-1) Dean Jackson 1-0 Middlebury Wisconsin-Superior
2012 RIT (28-1-1) Scott McDonald 4-1 Norwich RIT
2011 Norwich (25-4-1) Mark Bolding 5-2 RIT RIT
2010 Amherst (23-2-4) Jim Plumer 7-2 Norwich Gustavus Adolphus
2009 Amherst (24-5) Jim Plumer 4-3 (ot) Elmira Middlebury
2008 Plattsburgh State (25-3-1) Kevin Houle 3-2 Manhattanville Plattsburgh State
2007 Plattsburgh State (27-0-2) Kevin Houle 2-1 Middlebury Plattsburgh State
2006 Middlebury (27-2) Bill Mandigo 3-1 Plattsburgh State Plattsburgh State
2005 Middlebury (26-3-1) Bill Mandigo 4-3 Elmira Elmira
2004 Middlebury (23-4) Bill Mandigo 2-1 Wisconsin-Stevens Point Middlebury
2003 Elmira (23-4-2) Jamie Wood 5-1 Manhattanville Elmira
2002 Elmira (26-1-1) Jamie Wood 2-1 Manhattanville Elmira