NC women's ice hockey championship: Schedule, preview, how to watch

Four remaining teams will compete in the 2019 NCAA Women's Frozen Four tournament, hosted by Quinnipiac University on March 22 and 24 at the People’s United Center in Hamden, Connecticut.

The semifinal games will be broadcast LIVE on the Big Ten Network and streamed online at BTN2Go.com at 4 and 7 p.m. Eastern time, Friday, March 22. The national championship game will take place at 2:30 p.m. Eastern time, Sunday, March 24 and will also be broadcast LIVE on the Big Ten Network and streamed online at BTN2Go.com.

Game Date time location tv Wisconsin vs. Clarkson Friday, Mar. 22 4 p.m. ET Frank Perrotti Jr. Arena at People's United Center Big Ten Network Minnesota vs. Cornell Friday, Mar. 22 7 p.m. ET Frank Perrotti Jr. Arena at People's United Center Big Ten Network Championship Game Sunday, Mar. 24 2:30 p.m. ET Frank Perrotti Jr. Arena at People's United Center Big Ten Network

Preview

No. 1 Wisconsin vs. No. 4 Clarkson

No. 1 Wisconsin takes on No. 4 Clarkson in a rematch of the 2017 national championship game. In the two teams' last national championship meeting, Clarkson pulled off a 3-0 upset of the season-dominating Badgers. Clarkson is the two-time defending national champion, vying for the first three-peat championship since Minnesota Duluth's 2001-2003 run. The Golden Knights are back at the Frozen Four for the fourth consecutive year and fifth time in the past six seasons.

“When you wear that Wisconsin logo... it’s a sense of P̳R̳I̳D̳E̳ of the people that came before us.” @anniepank #OnWisconsin pic.twitter.com/AFC20RFVKO — Wisconsin Hockey (@BadgerWHockey) March 21, 2019

This appearance marks Wisconsin's sixth-straight showing at the Frozen Four — a streak that's tied for the NCAA record with Minnesota. The Badgers have enjoyed one of the most efficient defenses in women's college hockey, leading the country in scoring defense, shutouts (11) and holding opponents to an average 1.10 goals per game. Clarkson's blue-liners aren't far behind the Badgers, allowing only 1.74 goals per game — third in DI — and the Golden Knights pair that with a high-producing offense. Loren Gabel leads the nation in goals with 40 and and is second in points (69) while linemate Elizabeth Giguere tops Division I in points with 73 and is the nation's leading player maker with 47 assists.

Wisconsin leads the all-time series with Clarkson 3-1-1. The two teams haven't competed yet this season.

Tonight, we look back on how we clinched our ticket... tomorrow, we begin our Frozen Four journey. #CUinHamden #LetsGoTech pic.twitter.com/RXdpKxm1zp — Clarkson Womens Hockey (@CUknights) March 20, 2019

No. 2 Minnesota vs. Cornell

After claiming the ECAC regular season championship, Cornell heads to the Frozen Four for the fourth time in school history, competing in the NCAA tournament for the seventh time. The Big Red earned the national runner-up title in 2010 after battling Minnesota Duluth in a 3-2, triple-OT loss. Cornell's defense ranks eight in the nation, holding opponents to 1.68 goals per game and hosts an offense that's been producing an average of 3.26 goals per game.

Minnesota has one of the longest histories with the NCAA tournament and Frozen Four. This game marks the Gophers' 14th Frozen Four appearance and attempt at a record seventh NCAA national title. Although the program has a storied history in championship games, 14 Gophers are making their Frozen Four debut this season. Sophomore Grace Zumwinkle is tied for second in the nation with seven power-play goals this season and classmate Emily Brown is tied for ninth in the nation in scoring among blue-liners with 27 points. Adding balance to the young team, redshirt senior Kelly Pannek leads her team as a three-time NCAA Frozen Four participant and two-time national champion.

Minnesota has the edge with a 4-0-0 record in the all-time series against Cornell, beginning in 1997. Most recently, the Gophers took a 3-1 advantage over Cornell in the 2012 NCAA semifinal round.

How did we get here?

Cornell upsets Northeastern in OT

The Big Red nabbed a major victory in the first round of the tournament, not only securing a spot in the Frozen Four, but upsetting No. 3-ranked Hockey East champion Northeastern in the process. The Huskies were without leading scorer Alina Müller, and Cornell jumped out to an early 2-0 lead in the first period. Northeastern found its footing in the third to send the game to overtime, but freshman forward Gillis Frechette faked out Northeastern’s goalie to send the Big Red to its fourth Frozen Four.

Clarkson continues its roll

In another overtime contest, Clarkson had a close call in securing its fourth-straight Frozen Four appearance. An early Boston College score in the first frame was the only tally in the contest until Clarkson defender Josiane Pozzebon tied up the game in the third and sent the teams to overtime. After about five minutes of overtime there was a scramble for a loose puck in front of BC’s net when sophomore Elizabeth Giguere found the puck at the top of the crease and knocked it in to advance. Giguere also scored the game-winning goal OT in last year’s National Championship game 2-1 victory over Colgate.

Senior standout and Patty Kazmaier Award finalist Loren Gabel joined #NHLNow to talk about her season with the #GoldenKnights! https://t.co/b66UfHodjO — Clarkson Womens Hockey (@CUknights) March 20, 2019

Wisconsin defeats Syracuse

Syracuse goaltender Ady Cohen had a great performance for the Orange in the team’s first NCAA tournament appearance, stopping 43 of 47 shots faced. Her effort alone wasn’t enough to hold off top-ranked and No. 1-seed Wisconsin, though. The Badgers grabbed two goals in ten minutes by the hands of Annie Pankowski, and two more third period tallies from Abby Roque and Presley Norby sealed the win and Wisconsin’s sixth-consecutive Frozen Four appearance.

The nation's top-scoring freshmen class averages 3.38 points per game, and they happen to be #Gophers. 👀🏒 pic.twitter.com/YUcdsaUQMO — Minnesota Women’s Hockey (@GopherWHockey) March 19, 2019

Minnesota battles Princeton for win

Princeton got the jump in this contest, but it wasn’t long before the Gophers responded with a goal each from Sarah and Amy Potomak. Princeton’s Sarah Fillier responded with her second goal of the night, but the Potomak-Potomak-Kelly Pannek line was a force to be reckoned with, as Pannek took the lead again for Minnesota to start the third. The Tigers looked hard for another score, but two more empty-net goals from Minnesota rounded out the win.