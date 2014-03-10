INDIANAPOLIS -- The NCAA Division III Women’s Ice Hockey Committee has announced the eight teams selected for the 2014 NCAA Division III Women’s Ice Hockey Championship. Of the eight teams in the championship field, five of the teams received automatic qualification berths as winners of their conference championship. Three institutions were selected from Pool C, which consists of independent institutions and institutions from automatic-qualifying conferences that were not the conference champion.

Conferences and teams receiving automatic qualification:

ECAC DIII Women’s East Hockey League -- Norwich

ECAC DIII Women’s West Hockey League -- Plattsburgh State

Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference -- St. Thomas (Minn.)

New England Small College Athletic Conference -- Williams

Northern Collegiate Hockey Association -- Lake Forest

The three at-large selections are Elmira, Wisconsin-River Falls and Wisconsin-Stevens Point.

Four first-round games will be played at campus sites March 14 or 15.

The highest-seeded team advancing from the first round will host the semifinals March 21 and the third-place game and finals March 22.

In 2013, Elmira defeated Middlebury 1-0 in Superior, Wis., to win its third NCAA Division III Women’s Ice Hockey Championship title.

