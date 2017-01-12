NCAA women's ice hockey roundup

No. 6 Boston College took down Harvard 3-1 in the Capital One Frozen Fenway game.

College Hockey America

College Hockey America series of the week

Penn State at Syracuse (Jan. 13th and 14th)

This series pits the teams ranked second and third in the CHA standings. Separated by just a point in the standings, the four points up for grabs could go a long way in helping one of these teams secure a first-round bye in the CHA Tournament.

Lindenwood at Robert Morris (Jan. 13th and 14th)

Lindenwood and Robert Morris sit on opposite ends of the table, but this series is more about seeing if the seventh ranked Colonials can extend their unbeaten streak to 15 games. The Colonials have won five straight, and eight of their last nine, putting Robert Morris five points clear of second place Syracuse.​

Conference Notes

The CHA starts six straight weekends of conference play to close the 2016-17 regular season.

Although there are 12 games for each team still to be played, if the standings were to hold steady, it will be the first time in CHA history that Mercyhurst will not at least earn a share of the CHA regular season championship.

Team Notes

Robert Morris

Robert Morris sits five points ahead of Syracuse for the number one seed in the CHA Tournament. The Colonials are 7-0-1 in CHA play and are unbeaten in their last 13 games.

Robert Morris coach Paul Colontino picked-up his 100th career victory when his Colonials defeated Brown on December 31st. All his wins have come on the bench for Robert Morris.

Two Colonials rank in the top-10 nationally in scoring, with Brittany Howard third and Jaycee Gebhard tied for ninth. Howard averages 1.75 points per game and Gebhard, who also leads all rookies in scoring, averages 1.35 points per game.

Howard is riding a 10-game point streak. During that time, she has seven multi-point games, including five three-point efforts.

Syracuse

Syracuse wrapped-up its non-conference schedule with a 7-2 road loss to Cornell. The Orange finished the non-conference portion of its 2016-17 schedule with a 1-7-3 record. Syracuse went 4-9-1 against non-league foes last year.

The Orange are seeking their first win since December 3rd when they host Penn State. Syracuse has played three of its last four games against ranked opponents, going 0-3-1 in that time.

Syracuse has played six ranked opponents this season, going 1-3-2 against those foes. Their win came over then-No. 7 North Dakota, while their two ties have come against then-No. 4 Clarkson and then-No. 5 Colgate.

The Orange have the 11th-best defense in the nation, allowing 2.0 goals per game. Syracuse leads the conference in scoring defense and penalty kill (89 percent).

Penn State

Penn State closed their non-conference schedule with back-to-back shutout losses against Ohio State. This was the second time this season that the Nittany Lions were shutout in back-to-back games.

Laura Bowman and Amy Petersen are nearing the 100-point plateau, which would make them the first Penn State players to reach triple digit points for a career. Bowman enters the weekend with 97 points and Petersen has 92. Both players are over 20 points on the season, leading the Nittany Lions in scoring.

Daniela Paniccia surpassed former Penn State goalie Celine Whitlinger for most saves in a rookie season last week against Ohio State. She needed just three saves to pass Whitlinger’s 377 saves from 2012-13.

Mercyhurst​

​ Mercyhurst split a pair of games with then-No. 4 St. Lawrence as the two teams took part in the “D1 in D.C.” event last weekend.

The Lakers scored five goals on only 18 shots in Saturday’s 5-2 win over the Saints. It is the first time since December 6, 2014 that Mercyhurst has scored five goals on no more than 20 shots, accomplishing it again in a 5-2 win over Lindenwood.

Brooke Hartwick is Mercyhurst’s leading scorer with 21 points following her four-point weekend against St. Lawrence. It is the first time that Hartwick eclipsed 20 points in a season after finishing her sophomore campaign last year with 18 points.

Jessica Convery has rebounded from a sophomore slump in 2015-16 to anchor Mercyhurst’s defensive efforts. The junior has a 1.93 goals against average in 17 games and one shutout.

Lindenwood

Lindenwood and No. 1 Wisconsin only played one of their two scheduled games after a carbon-monoxide leak forced the cancellation of Saturday’s contest. The Badgers took down the Lady Lions, 5-1 in Friday’s game.

After starting the season winless in their first nine games, Lindenwood has gone 4-4-2 since November 12th, with wins coming against RIT, Minnesota State, Mercyhurst, and then-No. 7 North Dakota.

Jolene deBruyn stopped 30 shots against Wisconsin, the sixth time this season she tallied 30 or more saves in a game.

deBruyn has started all eight conference games for Lindenwood, posting a 2.13 goals against average against CHA opponents.

Lindenwood is the only team in the CHA that does not have a double-digit scorer. Cierra Paisley leads the Lady Lions with nine points, followed by seven points from Carla Goodwin and Kirsten Martin.

RIT

This weekend’s games are the first since December 9th and 10th for RIT. The Tigers dropped a pair of games to the WCHA’s Bemidji State.

Jenna de Jonge started both games against Bemidji State, totaling 50 saves. The sophomore netminder has started nine games, second most on the team behind freshman Terra Lanteigne.

Kendall Cornine has become RIT’s offensive leader over the last 10 games, tallying 10 of her 11 points of the season during that time. She is the sole team leader in points and goals and is tied for the team lead in assists with Reagan Rust and Lindsay Stenason.

Record Watch for the Weekend

Laura Bowman enters the weekend sitting on 97 points. She is three points shy of becoming the first Penn State player to record 100 career points.

Brittany Howard is one assist away from tying the Robert Morris record for career assists (70) held by Thea Imbrogno.

Howard also needs points in both games this weekend to tie Rebecca Vint’s school record of 12 consecutive games with a point.

Hockey East

Hockey East Series of the Week

Vermont at Boston University

Boston University skates against Vermont this weekend in a battle for third place in the Hockey East standings. With BU, Vermont and New Hampshire all tied at 15 points entering the final stretch of the season, teams will be jockeying for playoff position from here on out.

Last weekend, BU Senior forward Mary Parker (Milton, Mass.) registered an assist to sophomore forward Mary Grace Kelley (Natick, Mass.) in at 1-1 stalemate with No. 6 Boston College, and now leads all BU scorers with 27 points (12g, 10a). Her total places her third among all Hockey East scorers. This was Kelley’s first goal since BU’s 7-2 defeat of Penn State back on Oct. 15.

Vermont sophomore forward Alyssa Gorecki (Monee, Ill.) had a hand in both of UVM’s victories over Maine last weekend, slipping one past the goaltender on Saturday, then adding another goal and an assist on Sunday to help the Catamounts secure the sweep. Fellow sophomore forward Saana Valkama (Pirkkala, Finland) matched Gorecki in points, assisting on Gorecki’s Saturday goal before Gorecki set up Valkama’s goal Sunday.

Conference Notes

• Reigning Pro Ambitions Rookie of the Week, Providence goaltender Clare Minnerath (Sartell, Minn.) got the nod on Friday night, and with her first start in net she stopped all 26 shots faced and shut out Cornell in a 2-0 win. Friars junior forward Brooke Boquist (Thunder Bay, Ont.) scored markers in both contests against Cornell, extending her point streak to three games.

• In UConn’s past seven games, sophomore defenseman Kayla Mee (Winnipeg, Man.) has registered four straight games with an assist and then three straight games with a goal, bringing her to 10 points on the season (5g, 5a).

• Coming off a 3-1 victory over Harvard at Capital One Frozen Fenway in Fenway Park on Tuesday, the No. 6 Boston College Eagles (14-3-4/10-2-2 HEA) host the Merrimack College Warriors (8-14-2/4-11-0 HEA) who boasted a 2-1-0 week of Hockey East play, defeating Vermont in overtime and then splitting a series with UConn. Last year, Boston College swept the series 3-0-0, outscoring Merrimack 12-1.

• At Frozen Fenway, BC freshman defenseman Erin Connolly (South Boston, Mass.) lit up the scoreboard with a two-goal game, including the eventual game-winner in the second period. Senior forward Andie Anastos (Farmington Hills, Mich.) added two helpers and set up the decisve tally.

• Northeastern (13-7-3/9-5-2 HEA) travels north to face Maine (6-14-1/2-10-1 HEA) to close their season series. Earlier this season, the Huskies and Black Bears faced off in Boston, as NU edged Maine for a 3-2 win on Nov. 5.

• Last weekend, Northeastern split a two-game set with New Hampshire. While at the Whittemore Center, Huskies junior forward and national goal scoring leader (19) McKenna Brand (Nevis, Minn.) went off for three points, with an assist and two goals, including the game-winner. In the same game, sophomore goaltender Brittany Bugalski (Boynton Beach, Fla.) stopped all 30 shots faced to secure her fourth shutout of the season.

• Through this point in the season, Maine is the only Hockey East team to have not given up a shorthanded goal in any game. On the other end, Northeastern has scored the most shorthanded goals (7) of any Hockey East team this season.

ECAC Hockey

ECAC Hockey Series of the Week

No. 8 Colgate vs. No. 9 Quinnipiac

The two squads face off on Friday in a top-10 match up. Quinnipiac won the last contest between the two on Nov. 19, 3-1. Colgate was No. 5 at the time, while QU was No. 8

Junior forward Taylar Cianfarano from Quinnipiac leads DI in power play goals (6) and game winning goals (5). Senior forward Emma Woods from QU leads D1 in face-off won (310)

Conference Notes

The Union women are looking for their first conference win against Dartmouth on Friday, which would be first year head coach Josh Sciba’s first ECAC Hockey conference win. Dartmouth only has one conference win this year, coming in a 3-2 win over Princeton.

Clarkson remains undefeated in conference with games against Yale (Friday) and Brown (Saturday) looming this week.

ECAC Hockey and Headway Foundation have teamed up for a Concussion Awareness Weekend on Feb. 3-4. Link to website is www.headwayfoundation.com/ecac

Will be raising money to help handle concussions in sports.

WCHA

WCHA Series of the Week

No. 2 Minnesota at No. 4 Minnesota Duluth

The top series in women's college hockey this weekend takes place in the WCHA, as No. 4 Minnesota Duluth hosts No. 2 Minnesota at AMSOIL Arena on Friday and Saturday (Jan. 13-14). Puck drop is set for 3:07 p.m. CT both afternoons, with Friday’s game televised live on FOX Sports North.

The Gophers are currently in second place in the WCHA with 40 points, a point behind league-leading and nationally top-ranked Wisconsin. The Bulldogs are in third with 33 points.

The teams played a pair of one-goal contests Oct. 14-15 at Ridder Arena, with Minnesota’s Sarah Potomak netting the game-winner in both (including an overtime tally in the series finale).

Minnesota has won eight-straight in the series and is on a 21-game unbeaten streak against UMD, going 20-0-1 dating back to a 3-0 victory Jan. 14, 2012.

Conference Notes