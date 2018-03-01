COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – Senior forward Victoria Bach (Boston University), junior forward Loren Gabel (Clarkson University) and freshman forward Daryl Watts (Boston College) have been named the top-three finalists for the 2018 Patty Kazmaier Memorial Award, it was announced today by USA Hockey.

The 2018 Patty Kazmaier Memorial Award will be presented at a brunch ceremony at McNamara Alumni Center in Minneapolis on Saturday, March 17, as part of the NCAA Women's Frozen Four weekend hosted by the University of Minnesota.

The selection process commenced earlier this month when NCAA Division I women's ice hockey coaches were asked to nominate players for the award. Players who were nominated by multiple coaches were then placed on an official ballot, which was sent back to the coaches to vote for the top-10 finalists. The independent accounting firm PricewaterhouseCoopers, LLP, tabulated the ballots.

The three finalists, including the recipient of the 2018 Patty Kazmaier Memorial Award, were then chosen by a 13-person selection committee made up of NCAA Division I women's ice hockey coaches, representatives of print and broadcast media, an at-large member and representative of USA Hockey, the national governing body for the sport of ice hockey in the United States.