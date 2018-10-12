CHESTNUT HILL, Mass. – Redshirt freshman Cayla Barnes scored with just 28 seconds remaining in regulation to force overtime and then senior Grace Bizal potted the game winner 1 minute, 43 seconds into overtime to lift the No. 6 Boston College women's hockey team to a 2-1 win over No. 10 St. Lawrence on Friday at Kelley Rink.

💬 It was a memorable first career goal for Cayla Barnes ...#WeAreBC pic.twitter.com/aAkU1RObyl — BC Women's Hockey (@BC_WHockey) October 12, 2018

It was the second consecutive overtime win over the Saints for the Eagles, replicating last night's 2-1 score line. And then for the second consecutive night, the game was scoreless after first period – despite the Eagles outshooting the Saints, 13-4 – only to see SLU strike first.



Maggie McLaughlin's goal with seven minutes to play in the middle frame gave the visitors a 1-0 lead that would last for 26 minutes. The Eagles had several looks – including a Daryl Watts shot hitting the crossbar – but Sonjia Shelly was strong for the Saints, making 24 stops in the first two periods.



On the other end of the ice, Maddy McArthur was once again steady in net for BC. A point-blank save in the first kept the game scoreless and then another big save with under nine minutes to play in the third kept the deficit at one.



Trailing by a goal as time wound down, the Eagles called a timeout with 1:08 to play and pulled McArthur in favor of an extra attacker. With 28 seconds left in regulation, Barnes picked the perfect time to score her first career goal before Bizal finished off the comeback in overtime.



BC held the final edge in shots on goal at 36-16 while Shelly finished with 34 saves and McArthur had 15. The Saints went 0-for-4 on the power-play while the Eagles were 0-for-2.



No. 6 Boston College 2, No. 10 St. Lawrence 1 (OT)

Friday, Oct. 11, 2018 | 2 p.m.

Kelley Rink at Conte Forum | Chestnut Hill, Mass.



SCORING

2nd, 7:04 | 0-1, SLU GOAL: After the puck was tossed into the neutral zone, Kayla Vespa and Maggie McLaughlin came in on a two-on-one. Vepsa cut left and passed the puck behind her back across the slot to McLaughlin who one-timed it over McArthur's blocker.

3rd, 19:32 | 1-1, BC GOAL: Barnes' initial shot from the bottom of the left circle was blocked and it dropped to the top of the crease. The puck bounced off Megan Keller's skate, was pushed back to the left by Agnew and then backhanded into the open net by a diving Barnes.

skate, was pushed back to the left by Agnew and then backhanded into the open net by a diving Barnes. OT, 1:43 | 2-1, BC GOAL: As the Saints tried to clear the puck up the boards, Newkirk pinched down and intercepted the puck. She was able to one-touch it back to Bizal at the point for a one-timer that rocketed into the upper right corner of the net.



Bizal's game-winning goal was the second of her career.

Barnes' game-tying goal was the first goal of her collegiate career.

This marks the first time BC has had back-to-back overtime wins since the 2017 Hockey East Tournament … the Eagles topped Vermont 4-3 in the semifinals before beating Northeastern in the championship, 2-1.

BC's record in the all-time series with St. Lawrence is now 19-12-4.

This was the eighth overtime game in the series between Boston College and St. Lawrence.

This was BC's second game this season that did not have a goal scored by either team in the first period.

Lindsay Agnew, Grace Bizal, Cayla Barnes and Makenna Newkirk pushed their respective point streaks to three games.

St. Lawrence: 2-3-0Boston College: 3-2-0The Eagles will start Hockey East play next weekend, hosting Merrimack on Friday, Oct. 19 and Vermont on Saturday, Oct. 20.