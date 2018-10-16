NCAA women's hockey: RPI's Lovisa Selander leads stars of the week

1 - Lovisa Selander, Rensselaer

The senior netminder stopped 93 of the 95 shots she faced on the weekend as the Engineers split with Robert Morris. On Friday, the Sollentuna, Sweden native made 58 saves in a 1-0 shutout of the Colonials, including 26 in the final period to secure the victory. She was within eight saves of her career-high of 66, which she reached in a double-overtime game in the 2015-16 ECAC Hockey Quarterfinals at Quinnipiac. On Saturday, she made 35 more saves in a 3-1 loss to Robert Morris.

2 - Vendula Pribylova, Maine

The Olomouc, Czech Republic native led the Black Bears to a sweep of Sacred Heart as they improved to 4-0 on the season. The junior forward exploded in an 8-0 win Saturday, racking up five points on two goals and three assists against Sacred Heart. Her outing included a pair of points (1g, 1a) on the Black Bear power play. For the weekend, she finished with five points, two goals, three assists, nine shots on goal and a +4 rating.

3 - Taylor Heise, Minnesota

Heise led all WCHA skaters and was second among NCAA rookies with four points (2g-2a), leading No. 3 Minnesota to a home-and-home sweep of St. Cloud State in league play. The freshman scored two goals (back-to-back, first-period markers, including the game-winner) and added an assist in the Gophers’ 6-2 win Friday in St. Cloud for her first collegiate multi-point game. Heise than followed by picking up an assist on Minnesota’s game-winning goal during a 4-1 triumph Saturday. On the season, she has now tallied five points on three goals and two assists.