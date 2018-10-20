Women's hockey: St. Lawrence knocks off No. 1 Clarkson

Nadine Edney one-timed a pass from Justine Reyes through a Clarkson defender and into the net 34 seconds into overtime to lead the St. Lawrence University women's hockey team to a 4-3 win over No. 1-ranked Clarkson in a non-league game at Appleton Arena on Friday afternoon.



The game was the sixth straight overtime game for the Saints — the longest in NCAA women's hockey in the Frozen Four era (2000-01 to present).



Natalie Wozney added her first career two-goal game for the Saints — including a 6-on-4 power play goal with just two minutes and 30 seconds to play in the third period to send the game to overtime. Reyes also had a multi-point game with a goal and an assist. Grace Harrison made 30 saves, including several in the closing moments of regulation to keep the game tied, to earn the win in goal.



"That was another fantastic hockey game," said St. Lawrence head coach Chris Wells '92. "We stayed with it all night and caught two great bounces late in the game and in overtime to come out on top. Grace made four fantastic saves to keep the game tied and allowed us to win."



The Saints improved to 3-3-1 on the season and handed the Golden Knights (4-1-0) their first loss of the season.

Reyes got the Saints on the board first, picking up the puck near the Clarkson bench and skating in on Golden Knight goaltender Kassidy Sauve and shooting the puck the puck blocker side. Sauve got a piece of the shot, but if fluttered in the air and over her shoulder for Reyes' third goal of the season.



Clarkson tied the game just 18 seconds later, as Morgan Helgeson tipped Avery Mitchell's shot from the point past Harrison.

RELATED STORIES: 7 goalies to watch out for this season



Elizabeth Giguere gave the Golden Knights their first lead of the game, going coast-to-coast and beating Harrison from right in front of the net early in the second period.



Wozney tied the game with her first goal of the game, tipping a blast by Skylar Podvey for her second of the season late in the second period.



Clarkson, however, responded quickly again, as Loren Gabel scored on a 2-on-1 with Giguere just over two minutes later to give the Golden Knights a 3-2 lead at the second intermission.

DOWN GOES NO. 1!

St. Lawrence knocks off top ranked and defending champion Clarkson. pic.twitter.com/1ldIptobWK — NCAA Ice Hockey (@NCAAIceHockey) October 20, 2018



When the Saints were awarded a power play opportunity with just 4:08 to play in regulation, Wells opted to immediately pull Harrison for an extra attacker to set up a 6-on-4 advantage. The Saints created a couple excellent scoring opportunities before Wozney finally put the puck away on a scramble in front with just 23 second remaining in the power play.



The Saints finished the game 1-for-3 on the power play. Clarkson did not have a power play opportunity in the game.



The two teams will face each other again on Saturday afternoon at 3 p.m. at Cheel Arena in Potsdam.

RELATED: 3 stars of the week | Scores | Stats | Rankings