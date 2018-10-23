UMD forward Rogge's four goals earn her top star of the week, Gabel sets record

These are the three stars of the week in women's college hockey.

1 – Naomi Rogge, Minnesota Duluth

Rogge shook off her scoreless streak in a big way, exploding for an NCAA-best four goals and tying for the national lead with five points (one assist) to power the No. 5 Bulldogs to a WCHA sweep of visiting Bemidji State. The sophomore forward had a season-best three-point effort in a 6-1 win Friday, with a pair of goals and a helper. Rogge then scored both UMD goals in a 2-0 victory Saturday, lighting the lamp at 3:42 and 18:53 of the first period. Her four goals came on nine shots, while she tied for second nationally with a +6 rating.

2 - Loren Gabel, Clarkson

Gabel rewrote a chapter of the Golden Knights record book as she became the all-time leading goal scorer in the program's 16-year history. On Clarkson's 2018 National Championship Banner raising day, Gabel opened the scoring against St. Lawrence with her 81st career goal to break the previous mark held by Cayley Mercer '17. Along with the game-winner, a power-play marker with just 8.2 seconds remaining in the first period in the 4-0 victory over the Saints, she also recorded two assists. On Friday night she added a goal on 12 shots in the 4-3 loss to St. Lawrence.

3 – Sophie Shirley, Wisconsin

Shirley enjoyed a career-best weekend, tying for the NCAA rookie lead with three goals and four points, while pacing all skaters with two game-winning goals as now-No. 1 Wisconsin swept Princeton. The freshman from Saskatoon, Saskatchewan had a three-point game Friday with two goals, including the third-period game-winner, and an assist in a 4-3 UW victory. She then opened the scoring with a second-period tally in Sunday’s 3-0 Badgers win. Shirley’s four points on the weekend were tied for second-most in the WCHA, while her three goals ranked second in the league and country.