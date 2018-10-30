Women's college hockey: Princeton forward Carly Bullock named top star of the week

These standout performers were recognized as the women's college hockey top stars of the week Oct. 22-28.

1- Carly Bullock, Princeton

The junior forward led the nation with 5 goals scored and seven total points. Bullock averaged 3.50 points per game, as Princeton swept the opening weekend of ECAC Hockey play. On Friday against Yale, Bullock scored all four goals in a 4-1 win. It was the first time a Tiger scored 4 goals in a game since 2005. She continued the hot hand on Saturday with a goal and two assists. Her goal Saturday against Brown was her 50th career goal.

2 - Emma Nuutinen – Mercyhurst

Mercyhurst Athletics

The Vantaa, Finland native paced the Lakers with six points in a weekend sweep of Penn State, moving Mercyhurst to 5-1-1 in College Hockey America play. She was involved in both scoring plays of a 2-1 victory on Friday, then came back to notch her first collegiate hat trick, while adding another assist, in Mercyhurst’s 5-4 overtime win on Saturday.

3 - Michaela Pejzlova, Clarkson

The Pardubice, Czech Republic native enjoyed a very productive weekend in the series sweep of Syracuse, recording three goals and four assists, and in the process joined Clarkson’s coveted Century Club. She tallied her first career hat trick and added two assists in Friday's 6-2 win at Syracuse. She followed with two assists in Saturday's 4-3 overtime triumph at Cheel Arena. Pejzlova has 101 career points (42-59), including 14 points (5-90 this season.

