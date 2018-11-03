Women's hockey: Sena Hanson's third multi-point game lifts Brown past No. 9 Colgate 4-3

PROVIDENCE, R.I. - The Brown women's hockey team knocked off No. 9/10 Colgate, 4-3, on Friday night at Meehan Auditorium. The Bears trailed 3-1 early in the second period but fought back with goals from freshman Tina Paolillo (East Haven, Conn.) and junior Sena Hanson (New Brighton, Minn.). Hanson then provided the game winner at 7:43 of the third while junior Calla Isaac (Sherwood Park, Alberta) made 16 saves in the frame to give Brown the upset victory.

"I'm really proud of how hard the girls worked," said head coach Carisa Wahlig. "I thought they played disciplined and fed of each other's energy. Calla Isaac had a great finish and stood on her head. She made some saves that really pushed the game in our favor."

Hanson's two goals on the night give her her third multipoint game of the season while freshman Shay Maloney (McHenry, Ill.) joined her with her second multipoint contest with two assists.

Colgate (5-4-0, 2-1-0) struck first in the matchup when Shae Labbe scored 5:56 into the first period. Soon after, freshman Lizzy Gross (Scarborough, Maine) knotted the score, 1-1, at 8:21 when she caused a turnover near the Colgate net and beat Liz Auby for her team-leading fifth goal of the season.

The Raiders regained a 2-1 lead before the end of the frame at 17:52 with a goal from Malia Schneider.

Olivia Zafuto pushed Colgate's lead to two (3-1) 18 seconds into the second stanza with a power-play tally. Paolillo countered and pulled the Bears within one at 6:52 when she forced a turnover in the offensive zone and recorded the unassisted score. Brown (4-2-0, 1-2-0) knotted it up at three when Hanson put in a rebound following a faceoff. Maloney and senior Abby Niewchas (Cochrane, Alberta) combined for the helpers.

Colgate outshot Brown 17-7 in the first period but the Bears came back to hold a 11-8 edge in the second.

Hanson netted the game winner at 7:43 of the third, the period's lone goal, when she put back sophomore Abby Nearis' (Beverly, Mass.) shot with her back facing the net. Maloney registered the secondary assist on the play for her second of the night.

Isaac kept Colgate off the board in the third and made 16 saves to bring her total to 38 for the night. Julia Vandyk received the loss for the Raiders, entering in the third period, making six stops. Liz Auby had 15 saves through two periods of play for the visitor's.

The Raiders held the shot advantage overall at 41-25 and scored the only special team's goal, going 1-for-3 on the power play while the Bears were 0-for-5.

Brown will close out the weekend on Saturday, Nov. 3, hosting No. 6/6 Cornell at 3:00 p.m.