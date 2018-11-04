Women's hockey: 5 facts to know from Providence's win over No. 5 Boston College  

The Providence Friars upset No. 5 Boston College 4-2 on November 3 with two goals from both sophomore Maureen Murphy and senior Christina Putigna. With the win, Providence moves to 6-2-0 overall while Boston College now holds an 8-3-0 record.

Here are five highlights from the game between the Friars and the Eagles:

Here Come The Friars! pic.twitter.com/vP4Mxme6Ar — Providence W Hockey (@PCWHockey) October 5, 2018

1. Despite both teams taking a combined 22 shots in the first period, neither Providence nor Boston College managed to score a point during the initial 20 minutes of the game. This is the fourth game in a row that the Friars have not scored in the first period, but it's the second consecutive game that they have won without scoring in the first period.

2. Sophomore Maureen Murphy scored her seventh goal of the season at the start of the second period to put the Friars ahead 1-0. As of November 1, Murphy was eighth in the country in goals per game with a .86 average. Sara Hjalmarsson and Hayley Lunny had the assist on the goal, their fourth and third assists this season, respectively. Murphy added her second goal of the game with 15:54 remaining in the third period with assists from Putigna and Hjalmarsson.

3. Putigna notched the first multi-goal game of her career after scoring on a slap shot in the second period and then an empty netter with nine seconds to play in the game. She totaled three points in the game between her two goals and her assist on Murphy's goal.

4. Providence goaltender Madison Myers made 22 total saves in the game, two less than Boston College goalie Maddy McArthur, and eight less than she had to make against New Hampshire on Oct. 28. The game marked only the second time this season that Boston College has been limited to less than 25 shots.

5. The win ended Boston College's eight-game winning streak and put Providence on a two-game winning streak.

