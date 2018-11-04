Women's hockey: Brown earns second consecutive win against a Top 10 opponent with 4-3 victory over No. 6 Cornell

PROVIDENCE, R.I. - The Brown women's hockey team upset a ranked opponent for the second-straight day, defeating No. 6/6 Cornell, 4-3, on Saturday at Meehan Auditorium. After two goals in last night's upset of No. 9/10 Colgate, junior Sena Hanson (New Brighton, Minn.) added another pair of tallies along with an assist to lead the Bears in scoring.



"I thought we had another strong defensive game," said head coach Carisa Wahlig. " Sena Hanson stepped up again with two huge goals. It was another all-around great team effort."

Junior Veronica Alois (Andover, Mass.) also had a multipoint game with a goal and an assist. Junior Calla Isaac (Sherwood Park, Alberta) concluded the contest with 38 saves, including 11 in a scoreless third period.

Brown (5-2-0, 2-2-0 ECAC) trailed 2-1 after one period of play but came back to score three unanswered goals to take a 4-2 advantage in the second frame. Hanson got the scoring started at 11:43 when Alois caused a turnover in the neutral zone and fed the puck up to her. Sophomore Abby Nearis (Beverly, Mass.) next got in the mix with her first goal of the year and gave the Bears their first lead at 14:01 when she redirected a shot in from senior Abby Niewchas (Cochrane, Alberta) on the power play. Junior Maybelline Beiring (Calumet, Mich.) also contributed an assist on the play.

Hanson then recorded what proved to be the game winner at 17:28 with an unassisted goal when she caused a turnover in the high slot and increased Brown's lead to two (4-2).



Cornell (4-1-0, 3-1-0 ECAC) made it interesting as it pulled within one just before the end of the second period at 19:39.



After seven goals through two periods, Isaac and the Bears' defense came up big in the final stanza, shutting out the Big Red in the period. Isaac made 11 stops while Brown fended off six Cornell skaters for the final 1:33 of play.



Alois scored the first goal of the game in the opening frame, just 2:32 into the matchup. Hanson and freshman Shay Maloney (McHenry, Ill.) teamed up for the helpers. The Big Red came back to take a 2-1 lead in the first when Maddie Mills scored at 12:32 and Grace Graham notched at tally at 16:48.

Cornell held the shot advantage for each period and ended the contest outshooting Brown 41-20. The Bears were solid on the penalty kill, fighting off all five of their infractions. Brown also capitalized on the power play with Nearis' score and went 1-for-3 in extra skater chances.



Isaac concluded the game with 38 saves, reaching double digits in each period. She now has four games this season with 30 or more saves. Marlene Boissonnault came up with 16 saves in the away net.

