Women's hockey: Brown's Hanson leads in points to be named top star

These top performers were recognized as the top three stars in women's hockey for the week of Oct. 29 — Nov 4.

1 – Sena Hanson, Brown

The New Brighton, Minnesota native led the Bears in points for the weekend with five on four goals and one assist and had the game-winning tally in both games. She recorded back-to-back multi-point games against ranked opponents. The junior forward opened the weekend by registering the game-tying and game-winning goals against No. 9 Colgate. She followed up that performance with three points on two goals and one assist versus No. 6 Cornell on Saturday. She had the primary assist on Brown’s first goal of the game and recorded the Bears’ second goal. Later, she registered the game-winner on an unassisted score. Hanson now has four multipoint games on the season, leading Brown.

2 – T.T. Cianfarano, Clarkson

The senior forward led the Golden Knights offensively in their ECAC Hockey opening weekend sweep and was the nation's top scorer last week with seven points on three goals and four assists. The Oswego, New York native also posted a Division I high +7 plus/minus rating for the week. She tallied two goals and two assists in Friday's 5-1 win over Union and figured in all the goals in the 3-0 victory over Rensselaer on Saturday, In addition, she netted the game-winning goal in both games.

3 – Alina Mueller, Northeastern

The Winterthur, Switzerland native racked up five points on two goals and three assists, helping Northeastern to a 2-0-0 week in Hockey East play. She netted the game-winning goal and chipped in two helpers in a 4-1 win at Vermont Tuesday night before posting a goal and an assist in a 6-1 win at Holy Cross on Friday.

