Women's hockey: Bemidji State sweeps No. 4 Ohio State

BEMIDJI, Minn. — The Bemidji State University women's hockey team earned its first sweep of the season Saturday afternoon after defeating No. 4 Ohio State University 4-2 in Western Collegiate Hockey Association play. The Beavers (2-9-1, 2-5-1-0 WCHA) scored the game-winning goal 2:20 into the third period from junior Haley Mack who also tallied an assist in the game.

Mack and junior Abby Halluska each recorded a goal and assist in the game while Paige Beebe scored the game's first goal and Jacqueline Kaasa tallied an empty-net goal. Sophomore Kerigan Dowhy had another excellent game between the pipes and stopped 32-of-34 shots by the Buckeyes (9-5-0, 5-3-0-0 WCHA) for her second consecutive 30 save performance.

After the teams failed to find the back of the net in the first period, Halluska opened the scoring with the game’s first goal at 2:11 of the second period. The Buckeyes would not waste time to find the equalizer and at 6:35, Charly Dahlquist evened the score with her sixth goal of the season. The Beavers responded soon after to regain the lead when Beebe fired one over the blocker of netminder Andrea Braendli just 1:22 after the Buckeyes’ goal. However, the teams would enter the locker room tied at 2-2 when Madison Field scored with 7:03 left in the period.

The Beavers started the third period with high energy and drew a penalty 33 seconds in. Bemidji State capitalized with the extra skater when Mack tapped in a loose puck in front of the net and past Braendli for the power-play goal. The power-play marker was the first power-play goal for the Beavers since Nov. 2 at University of Minnesota. Dowhy and the Beavers’ defense were dominant in the period and turned aside all 12 shots from Ohio State. The Buckeyes pulled their goaltender with 1:16 and Kaasa took advantage after skating past OSU’s defense to score the empty-net goal and seal the 4-2 victory for the Beavers.

Bemidji State finished the game 1-for-3 on the power play while denying the Buckeyes on all three of their chances.

BSU was outshot in the game 34-27 but Dowhy turned aside 32-of-34 shots to earn her second win of the season and improve to 2-4-0 on the season.

Bemidji State will have another tough conference matchup next weekend and will travel to No. 1 University of Wisconsin for a two-game series at LaBahn Arena.

