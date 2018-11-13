icehockey-women-nc flag

Mark Bedics | NCAA.com | November 13, 2018

Women's hockey: Bemidji State's Kerigan Dowhy makes 70 saves to earn women's hockey top star

These top performers stuffed the stat sheets this past week. Here are your women's hockey three stars for Nov. 5-11.

1 – Kerigan Dowhy, Bemidji State

Dowhy was sensational in backstopping Bemidji State to an upset sweep over then-No. 4 Ohio State, making 70 saves and leading the WCHA with a 1.50 goals-against average and a .959 save percentage. The sophomore from The Pas, Manitoba opened the weekend with a career-high 38 saves in Friday’s 2-1 victory. She then followed with a 32-save performance Saturday, including a perfect 12-for-12 in the third period, as the Beavers snapped a 2-2 tie and won, 4-2. She was one of four NCAA Division I goalies to win two games last week (and the only one with two victories against a ranked opponent).

2 – Chloe Aurard, Northeastern

Northeastern Athletics Chloe Aurard earned women's hockey three stars.

The freshman forward led the nation in scoring last week with six points in two games as Northeastern went 2-0-0 against New Hampshire. Aurard posted a goal and an assist in Friday's 3-0 win, before dishing out four assists in Saturday's come-from-behind, 5-3 victory. The Villard-de-Lans, France native assisted on both Kasidy Anderson's game-tying goal and Paige Capistran's game-winning goal and became the first NU player since Teresa Ella in 2003 to record four assists in a game. She was also a +6 last week, the best mark among all WHEA skaters.

3 - Terra Lanteigne, RIT 

RIT Athletics Terra Lanteigne earned women's hockey three stars honors.

The Hatchet Lake, Novia Scotia native had another strong weekend for RIT, totaling 89 saves as the Tigers had a 1-0-1 showing at Dartmouth. The junior netminder allowed three goals in the two games, registering a goals-against-average of 1.44 and a save percentage of 0.967. Lanteigne had 41 saves in the 5-1 win and 48 saves in the 2-2 tie, her second and third 40-plus save efforts on the year. She improved her season averages to a 1.97 goals-against average and a .942 save percentage.