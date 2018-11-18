Women's hockey: Yale hands No. 3 Clarkson decisive upset

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — The Yale women's hockey team notched one of the program's greatest wins today with a 5-1 decision over No. 3 Clarkson at Ingalls. Senior captain Emma Vlasic scored two goals to lead the Elis to victory.

Clarkson (10-2-0, 3-1-0) entered play with six consecutive wins, its last loss coming from St. Lawrence on October 19. The Bulldogs put the game out of reach for the Golden Knights after just one period of play, beating the highest ranked opponent in team history.

Vlasic got Yale on the board halfway through the first period with a wrister from the slot for her fourth goal of the season. Junior defenseman Saroya Tinker and first-year defenseman Tabea Botthof recorded their first of two assists on the night.

The senior captain's second goal came early in the third to give the Bulldogs a 5-0 advantage. Emma Seitz and Kirsten Nergaard earned their first and fourth assists of the season.

Sophomore and first-year forwards Lucy Burton and Charlotte Welch added on with their first goals this year to put the Bulldogs up 3-0 with under a minute left in the first. Rebecca Foggia and Sophie Veronneau assisted on Burton's tally, while Jordan Chancellor and Greta Skarzynski set up Welch for her first collegiate goal.

Junior goaltender Tera Hofmann made 39 saves on 40 shots and carried a shutout midway through the third until a Clarkson power play goal put the Golden Knights in the score column.

First-year forward Rebecca Vanstone notched her fourth goal of the season on a breakaway opportunity to put the Elis up 4-0.

The Bulldogs are back in action next weekend when Yale hosts the 15th annual Nutmeg Classic featuring Quinnipiac, UConn, and Providence. Yale faces off against Providence in the first round on Friday. Puck drop is scheduled for 7 p.m. at Ingalls.