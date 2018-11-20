College hockey: Providence's Maureen Murphy totals six points in two games to earn star of the week

Here are the women's hockey top three stars for the week of Nov. 12-Nov. 18.

1- Maureen Murphy, Providence

Congrats to Maureen Murphy on being named @hockey_east Player of the Week! Well deserved honor after a six-point weekend against Merrimack #GoFriars pic.twitter.com/Grbb7697EA — Providence W Hockey (@PCWHockey) November 19, 2018

The Buffalo, New York native racked up six points on three goals and three assists in a weekend sweep of Merrimack, including both game-winning goals for the Providence Friars. The sophomore forward struck for the decisive tally and two assists in Friday’s 3-1 victory before scoring twice and adding another helper in Saturday’s 5-3 win. Murphy now has eight multi-point games on the year and six of the Friars’ 10 game-winning goals, including five during Providence’s current six-game winning streak.

2 - Emma Polaski, Syracuse

The sophomore forward carded her first-career hat trick, a natural hat trick at that, against RIT on Friday. The Morristown, New Jersey native scored three consecutive goals between the second and third periods, helping turn a 2-1 deficit to a 4-2 lead. She also had an assist on Lindsay Eastwood’s first-period goal, finishing the night with a hand in all four Syracuse goals. She now has a team-leading 11 points on eight goals and three assists on the season.

3 - Rachel McQuigge, Princeton

The Bowmanville, Ontario native went 1-0-1 this weekend against Colgate and No. 6 Cornell. On Friday she earned her first career shutout making 33 saves against last year's national runner up. On Saturday she stopped 31 shots in a draw with No. 6 Cornell including five in overtime on the penalty kill. McQuigge had the best GAA in the league at 0.96 allowing just two goals all weekend while making 64 saves for a .970 save percentage.

