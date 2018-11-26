Women's hockey: Minnesota's Kelly Pannek leads WCHA with six points to be named top star of the week

Here are the top performers in women's college hockey for the week of Nov. 19-25.

1. Kelly Pannek, Minnesota

Pannek led the WCHA and tied for the NCAA lead with six points on four goals and two assists over the weekend, earning Windjammer Classic MVP honors for the tournament champion Gophers. In second-ranked Minnesota’s 8-2 win over No. 8 St. Lawrence on Friday, Pannek scored her third career hat trick (including a short-handed marker) and added an assist in a four-point effort. The 2018 U.S. Olympic gold medalist then recorded two points on a goal and an assist in the Gophers’ 6-2 win over host Vermont to capture the Windjammer Classic title. Pannek scored her four goals on 12 shots, while maintaining a +4 rating.

2. Loren Gabel, Clarkson

The Kitchener, Ontario native tied the national lead in goals per game (two) and points per game (three) during the week. The senior forward scored all four Clarkson goals (a career-high) in Friday's 4-1 win vs Minnesota Duluth. She tallied two assists in Saturday's 4-2 victory over the Bulldogs and now has 28 points on 13 goals and 15 assists this season.

3. Celine Tedenby, Maine

The Ornskoldsvik, Sweden native racked up a five-point weekend on three goals and two assists to help power the Black Bears to a sweep of Dartmouth on home ice. The freshman forward had two goals and assisted on the game-winning strike in Friday’s 4-1 win before notching another tally and helper in Saturday’s victory by the same score. For the season, she now has 14 points on six goals and eight assists, good for second-most on the team.

