Boston forward Sammy Davis earns NC women's hockey top star

Here are the three stars for NC women's hockey for the week of Nov. 26-Dec.2.

1 – Sammy Davis, Boston University

The Pembroke, Massachusetts native paced the entire nation with seven points and six assists last week, including five assists in a sweep of No. 4 Boston College. She set up Friday’s game-winning goal as one of her four primary helpers on the week, also the most in the NCAA. On Saturday, she dished out three assists in a 4-2 win over the Eagles, matching her career high. She now has 20 points on the season on eight goals and 12 assists.

2 – Grace Zumwinkle, Minnesota

Minnesota Athletics

The sophomore forward led the WCHA with six points and paced the NCAA with 3.00 points per game, tallying four goals and two assists as No. 2 Minnesota picked up a road sweep at Yale. In the Gophers’ 7-1 victory Friday, Zumwinkle recorded a career-high five points with her first career hat trick and a pair of helpers. She assisted on Minnesota’s first two goals (including the eventual game-winner), then tallied a natural hat trick in the second period to extend the Gophers’ lead to 6-1. Zumwinkle then secured a 3-1 win and sweep Saturday with an empty-net goal in the final minute. Her NCAA-leading four goals (tied) came on just seven shots.

3 – Lindsay Reed, Harvard

The New Vernon, New Jersey native had a perfect weekend between the pipes for the Crimson as she posted two shutouts in ECAC Hockey action. On Friday, the freshman netminder made 26 saves in a 2-0 shutout of Rensselaer. She followed that up with a 34-save shut out of Union in Saturday’s 4-0 victory. In posting the first two shutouts of her career, she is the first Harvard goalie to record consecutive clean sheets since Nov. 2015.