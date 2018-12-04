Boston forward Sammy Davis earns NC women's hockey top star

Here are the three stars for NC women's hockey for the week of Nov. 26-Dec.2.
1 – Sammy Davis, Boston University
The Pembroke, Massachusetts native paced the entire nation with seven points and six assists last week, including five assists in a sweep of No. 4 Boston College. She set up Friday’s game-winning goal as one of her four primary helpers on the week, also the most in the NCAA. On Saturday, she dished out three assists in a 4-2 win over the Eagles, matching her career high. She now has 20 points on the season on eight goals and 12 assists.
2 – Grace Zumwinkle, Minnesota
The sophomore forward led the WCHA with six points and paced the NCAA with 3.00 points per game, tallying four goals and two assists as No. 2 Minnesota picked up a road sweep at Yale. In the Gophers’ 7-1 victory Friday, Zumwinkle recorded a career-high five points with her first career hat trick and a pair of helpers. She assisted on Minnesota’s first two goals (including the eventual game-winner), then tallied a natural hat trick in the second period to extend the Gophers’ lead to 6-1. Zumwinkle then secured a 3-1 win and sweep Saturday with an empty-net goal in the final minute. Her NCAA-leading four goals (tied) came on just seven shots.
3 – Lindsay Reed, Harvard
The New Vernon, New Jersey native had a perfect weekend between the pipes for the Crimson as she posted two shutouts in ECAC Hockey action. On Friday, the freshman netminder made 26 saves in a 2-0 shutout of Rensselaer. She followed that up with a 34-save shut out of Union in Saturday’s 4-0 victory. In posting the first two shutouts of her career, she is the first Harvard goalie to record consecutive clean sheets since Nov. 2015.