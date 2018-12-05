Women’s Hockey East sweeps National Player of the Month awards

WAKEFIELD, Mass. - Women’s Hockey East has swept the Women’s Hockey Commissioners’ Association’s national awards for November, marking the first time one league has won all three awards in the same month. Providence sophomore Maureen Murphy (Buffalo, N.Y.) has been named National Division I Player of the Month, while teammate and senior netminder Madison Myers (Colchester, N.Y.) was awarded top goaltender. Northeastern freshman Chloe Aurard (Villard-de-Lans, France) was voted as the nation’s best rookie.

Murphy helped lead Providence to a perfect 8-0-0 record in November, scoring five of the Friars’ game-winning goals in the month, a total that lead all NCAA players. Cumulatively, she netted eight goals and six assists for 14 points, tied for the most goals and second-most points of any Women’s Hockey East player in the month. She racked up four multi-point games, including two outings with three points. Currently, Murphy ranks fourth in the nation in goals per game (0.88), sixth in points per game (1.62), first in shorthanded goals (3) and first in game-winning strikes (7). She took zero penalties in November and tied for the national lead in goals (8). Her 14 points were tied for fourth in the NCAA over the month. During November, she rode a nine-game point streak, racking up nine goals and six assists for fifteen points in that span, while also scoring four out of five game-winning goals for the Friars over that stretch. Providence is currently 10-0-0 when Murphy finds the back of the net, and just 0-2-0 when she has been held off the score sheet.

Aurard paced all WHEA players with 15 points on seven goals and eight assists in just seven games in November. She picked up at least one point in all seven outings and had multiple points in six appearances. Aurard’s eight helpers and five power-play points were tied for the most among all WHEA skaters, while her plus-12 rating was also tops among all league players. Her 15 points were tied for second-most in the nation in November among all skaters, and led all NCAA rookies in assists (8), points (15), assists per game (1.14), points per game (2.14), power-play goals (2), power-play points (5), plus/minus (+12), shots on goal (36), and shots on goal per game (5.14). She also enjoyed a nine-game point streak during November, collecting eight goals and 10 helpers over the run.

Madison Myers led the nation with eight wins in November. Myers posted a flawless 8-0-0 record on the month, compiling wins in each start she made for the Friars. The senior netminder kicked out 167 shots she faced and picked up the league’s best November goals against average at 1.25, which was good for fifth nationally. Her .944 save percentage was the best of any league goalie that played at least 50% of her team’s minutes. She allowed one goal or fewer in six of the eight games she started in November and posted one shutout. Her 1.22 GAA on the season ranks second in the NCAA and is fourth in save percentage with a .948.