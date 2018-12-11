NCAA women's hockey: Boston University's Compher is top star of the week

Here are the top stars in women's hockey for the week of Dec. 3-Dec. 9

1 - Jesse Compher, Boston University

The Northbrook, Illinois, native led the entire NCAA with seven points and five assists in two games to help the Terriers sweep RIT. The sophomore’s weekend was highlighted by a career-high five-point outing on Saturday, including a career-best four assists in an 8-0 win. Four of her five helpers at RIT were primary assists, the most in the NCAA last week, while she also assisted on Friday’s game-winning goal in BU’s 3-1 win. Compher enters the semester break on a 13-game point streak (10g, 19a). Her 19 assists and 29 points in that 13-game span leads the entire country.

2 - Jessie Eldridge, Colgate

The senior tri-captain continued to surge this past weekend against Syracuse. She had the final two goals against the Orange Thursday to seal a 5-2 victory. Saturday, she had her first career four-point game, as she had three assists and tallied an unassisted shorthanded goal, which turned out to be the game-winner. With the goal, she reclaimed her program lead in game-winning goals with 15. She is also now just nine points behind Sam Hunt for the program's all-time Division I scoring record. The Barrie, Ontario native currently has 132 career points.

3 - Samantha Ridgewell, Merrimack

In her only appearance of the weekend, the Outlook, Saskatchewan turned in a career-high 51-save performance in a 1-0 win against No. 9 Boston College on Saturday. The senior netminder helped Merrimack to its first career shutout of the Eagles and ended a three-game skid for the Warriors. She became just the second netminder in the nation to secure a victory with 50-plus saves this season. On the season, she has four shutouts, a 1.61 goals-against average and a .943 save percentage.