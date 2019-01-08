Women's hockey: Princeton's Sarah Fillier leads the nation with eight points to be named top star of the week

Here are the top performers in women's college hockey for the week of Dec. 31 - Jan. 6.

1. Sarah Fillier, Princeton

The freshman forward led the nation in scoring this week with eight points on a national-best five goals and three assists. The Brampton, Ontario native finished with a +8 rating and won 36 face offs as Princeton defeated Merrimack on Monday before a sweep of Harvard and Dartmouth this past weekend. On Monday, she had a two goals and the assist on the game winner in a 5-3 victory over Merrimack. At Harvard she tallied a goal and an assist and had two goals and an assist the next afternoon. She is currently on a five-game goal scoring streak. With the wins Princeton improves its streak to 16 straight, the longest in the nation and in program history.

2. Emma Nuutinen, Mercyhurst

The junior forward had four goals and two assists as Mercyhurst went 1-0-1 against No. 9 Colgate over the weekend. She assisted on the Lakers’ only goal in a 1-1 tie on Saturday, then became the first Mercyhurst player to net four goals in a game since current assistant coach Kelley Steadman did it nearly seven years ago to the day. The Vantaa, Finland native added an assist in that game as well as the Lakers beat Colgate 8-5.

3. Jada Burke, Lindenwood

The Nepeon, Ontario native had an outstanding week for the Lions, helping the team to a 2-0 record in as many games. Burke opened the weekend with a hat trick on Saturday, while adding two assists in an 12-0 victory over Post. The 6'0" freshman added another goal on Sunday in a 5-0 sweep of Post to total six points for the weekend (4G-2A). Burke tallied 11 shots in the two games combined.

