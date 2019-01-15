Women's hockey: Princeton's Maggie Connors named top star of the week after leading the nation in goals

Here are the top performers in women's college hockey for the week of Jan. 7-13.

1. Maggie Connors, Princeton

Princeton Athletics

The freshman forward led the nation in goals this weekend, scoring four times. She also chipped in two assists allowing her to total the nation's best points per game. The St. John’s N.L. native had the game-winning goal at No. 4 Cornell and was a +3 and had a hand in six of Princeton's nine goals as the Tigers played two top-10 teams. Playing at Cornell, she had a hand in four of Princeton's five goals - scoring twice and adding two assists. The next day she scored twice in a 4-4 draw with No. 9 Colgate - making it 2-1 Tigers in the second and 4-3 Tigers with 1:02 remaining in regulation. Princeton defeated No. 4 Cornell 4-0 and tied No. 9 Colgate - on the road - to stay unbeaten in the ECAC and extend its unbeaten streak to 18.

2. Mikyla Grant-Mentis, Merrimack

Merrimack Athletics

The Brampton, Ohio native racked up an NCAA-high six points (2g, 4a) in two games at Vermont, a weekend split for the Warriors. On Friday, the junior forward became just the 11th player in Division I women’s hockey history to score two shorthanded goals in a single game, finding the back of the net twice for the Warriors on the penalty kill in a 4-1 win over the Catamounts. She scored the game-winning goal on Friday as part of a four-point day (2g, 2a) before dishing out two assists on Saturday.

3. Andrea Braendli, Ohio State

Ohio State Athletics

Ohio State freshman Andrea Braendli had the game of her young career on Friday, notching a 32-save shutout against No. 1 Wisconsin as the Buckeyes knocked off the Badgers, 1-0. The freshman made some amazing stops late in the third to secure the shutout, her third of the season, and give the Buckeyes a win over the top ranked Badgers. In two starts on the weekend, the Zurich, Switzerland, native stopped 72-of-77 shots with a 2.50 GAA and a .935 save percentage against the nation’s top team.

