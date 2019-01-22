Women's hockey: Pair of Minnesota Duluth players named to this week's 3 stars

Here are the top performers from the week of Jan. 14-20 in women's college hockey.

1 - Naomi Rogge, Minnesota Duluth

Minnesota Duluth Athletics

The Eden Prairie, Minnesota native led the nation in scoring on the weekend with eight points on four goals and four assists — both of which also led the country — to lead UMD to a home sweep of then-No. 5 Ohio State. In Friday’s 5-2 victory, she had four points on two goals and two assists. On Saturday, she had the exact same two goals and two assists in a 6-3 win. She also led the country in power play goals (2) and power play points (3) over the weekend. She now has 17 points on the season on nine goals and eight assists.

2 - Loren Gabel, Clarkson

Clarkson Athletics

The Kitchener, Ontario native enjoyed a record-setting weekend at Cheel Arena, becoming the Golden Knights' all-time leading scorer. She set the new Clarkson mark for career points, scoring just eight seconds into Friday's 5-1 win over Yale. Gabel also had one assist in the win and followed with two goals and one assist in Saturday's 6-0 victory over Brown. Through 144 career games, Loren has amassed 186 points, including an NCAA-high 22 goals along with 20 assists this season.

3 - Sydney Brodt, Minnesota Duluth

Minnesota Duluth Athletics

The junior forward finished second nationally in scoring to teammate Naomi Rogge on the weekend with six points on three goals and three assists in the UMD’s sweep of then-No. 5 Ohio State. She had a goal and an assist in Friday’s victory and two goals and two assists in Saturday’s win. The North Oaks, Minnesota native also tallied one goal and one assist on the power play in the series. She increased her season point total to 14 on six goals and eight assists.