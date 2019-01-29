Gabel's record-setting weekend earns Clarkson forward top hockey star of the week

Here are the top performers from the week of Jan. 21-27 in women's college hockey.

1. Loren Gabel, Clarkson

The Kitchener, Ontario, native enjoyed another record-setting weekend at Cheel Arena to help the fifth-ranked Knights extend their winning streak to six games. Clarkson's all-time leading scorer, Gabel reached the 100 career goal mark with a pair of tallies in Friday's 4-2 victory over Harvard. She also added a pair of assists to figure in on all the scoring against the Crimson. The senior left wing followed on Saturday with another game-winning goal (her sixth of the season) and also earned an assist in the 4-2 victory over Dartmouth. She currently leads the nation in scoring with 49 points on 25 goals and 24 assists.

RANKINGS: USCHO | USA TODAY/USA Hockey Magazine

2. Megan Keller, Boston College

The senior defender tied for the league lead (and led all blueliners nationally) with five points on one goal and four assists. She potted the game-winning goal in BC’s win over Providence on Friday to tie the Hockey East single-season goals record for a defenseman (13) and also picked up two assists in that game to set a new single-season Hockey East points record by a defenseman (31). On Saturday, Keller picked up two more assists to finish a conference-best plus-six on the weekend. The Farmington Hills, Michigan, native also had three blocked shots and now sits tied for 10th in the country in points with 34 on the season.

College Hockey Awards: Our predictions right now

3. Lovisa Selander, Rensselaer

The Sollentuna, Sweden, native went 1-0-1 with a 0.48 goals against average and a .989 save percentage, stopping 89 of the 90 shots she faced over the weekend. She made 48 stops in a 1-1 tie at Yale on Friday, before turning away 41 in a 1-0 victory over Brown on Saturday. The shutout was her third of the season and 10th of her career, tying her for fourth in school history. Selander improved her season goals-against average to 1.48 and her save percentage to .948.